Trade NI, the alliance of Retail NI, Hospitality Ulster and Manufacturing NI is hosting Jonathan Reynolds MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade on his first official visit to the Northern Ireland.

Over the next two days, Mr Reynolds will meet businesses from across the three sectors and do a walkabout in Belfast City Centre this afternoon.

Trade NI chief executives, Glyn Roberts, Colin Neill and Stephen Kelly, said: “We are pleased to host the Shadow Business Secretary and look forward to engaging with him on the Labour party economic policy agenda. It is important that the business community in Northern Ireland fully contributes to the manifesto of the Labour party ahead of the UK General Election.

“Trade NI will be briefing Mr Reynolds on our NI Prosperity Plan, the many challenges facing our three sectors and opportunities for the Northern Ireland economy”.

The Shadow Secretary of the State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds MP, said: "It is fantastic to be here in Northern Ireland meeting business leaders and hearing first hand from them what Northern Irish businesses need from the UK government to prosper and grow. Northern Ireland is a wonderful place to do business with a vibrant economy and a wealth of opportunities but I want to make it easier for those who want to start or grow a business here.

“Labour has a plan to provide the economic certainty businesses have been crying out for and our industrial strategy will support more jobs and opportunities in every part of the UK .

