Magherafelt contractor Henry Brothers has achieved platinum again in the 2023 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey

Magherafelt construction company, Henry Brothers, has been awarded platinum status, the highest accolade possible, in the 2023 Northern Ireland’s Environmental Benchmarking Survey.

The annual survey scores organisations on the measures they take to improve their environmental impacts and the local contractor is one of few companies who have contributed to the survey over the last 25 years.

Northern Ireland’s most sustainable organisations were revealed at a recent event organised by responsible business network Business in the Community (BITC).

Participating organisations were also provided with a Gap Analysis report to help them to identify areas that need action and highlights where they are performing well.

Deborah O’Hanlon, group sustainability and quality manager at Henry Brothers, said: “We have been awarded platinum status for several years now and 2023’s recognition is a significant one, as it highlights Henry Brothers as one of the very few companies who have contributed to the survey over the last 25 years.

“In doing so we have contributed wider societal benefits in the areas we work in, highlighting our responsibility as a sustainable business.”

Sponsored by Moy Park and supported by Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the survey scores, recognises and rewards organisations that are going above and beyond their legal environmental requirements.

Over 120 organisations from a range of sectors including general manufacturing, education, utilities, construction, and ICT took part in the survey in 2023.

At an event to release the survey results, Dr Lisa McIlvenna, deputy managing director of Business in the Community, emphasized the significance of the survey as a valuable benchmarking tool. She stressed its important role over the last 25 years in bringing attention to critical environmental issues that organisations in Northern Ireland must consider and act on.

Dr McIlvenna stated: "In an era where stakeholders, suppliers, buyers and the public at large are actively seeking assurance of businesses' dedication to environmental wellbeing, participation in the survey serves as tangible evidence of their commitment to a more sustainable future."

