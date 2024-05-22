Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The alliance of Northern Ireland’s three largest trade bodies, Retail NI, Manufacturing NI and Hospitality Ulster has launched the ‘Northern Ireland Building for Success’ report today in Westminster

The report sets out key Northern Ireland policy priorities for the next UK government.

The reception, sponsored by DWF, Titanic Quarter and Ulster University and hosted by North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, was attended by over 200 guests including the deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, Junior Minister Aisling Reilly MLA, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris MP, government ministers, senior shadow cabinet ministers, ambassadors, and Northern Irish business leaders.

Representatives from Trade NI, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, Junior Minister Aisling Reilly MLA, and Ian Paisley MP also attended a Speaker’s House reception with Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP. The delegation was also hosted by the Irish Embassy at an evening reception.

‘Northern Ireland Building for Success’, produced by accountancy and business advisory consultancy BDO NI on behalf of Trade NI, identifies key strengths and areas of potential within the Northern Irish economy.

Some of the main recommendations include:

Apprenticeship levy refunded to those who pay it

Creating a Northern Ireland High Street Renewal Fund

Veterinary Agreement negotiated with the EU to ease pressures with the Irish Sea Border and a ‘Trusted Destination’ for Northern Ireland

A lower rate of VAT for hospitality, leisure, and tourism

Introduction of a reciprocal UK/EU five year working visa that allows the best talent to flow between both regions and overcomes labour mobility challenges.

Appoint UK and EU special envoys for economic affairs, similar to the US.

In a joint statement, the chief executives of Trade NI, Glyn Roberts (Retail NI), Colin Neill (Hospitality Ulster) and Stephen Kelly (Manufacturing NI), said: “Today we publish an ambitious policy agenda for the next UK government on improving the Windsor Framework, better Levelling Up, reducing taxation and increasing the number of university places in Northern Ireland.

“A year on from our last Westminster reception, we also have political stability and a restored Executive which means we now have ministers and elected representatives to help us build on the success of these sectors and revitalise our local economy.

“Our event has been about reminding key political influencers and business leaders of the economic priorities needed for Northern Ireland and why Northern Ireland is a great place to locate or start a business. It has been so encouraging to see so many people from across the globe attend this event. It’s evidence that there is interest in Northern Ireland and a sense of optimism about our shared future.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris MP, explained: "I am delighted to attend this event once again to hear from pioneering sectors in Northern Ireland with remarkable potential. The UK Government is firmly committed to fostering economic growth in Northern Ireland. We are dedicated to attracting international investment and ensuring that local businesses have the support they need to establish themselves and scale up to become global enterprises."

Julie Galbraith, executive partner, DWF Law, continued: “We are pleased to be supporting Trade NI again this year as they advocate for these vital industries at this high level. At DWF, we are proud to be involved in encouraging key decision makers to harness the opportunities in front of them for investment and economic prosperity in Northern Ireland”.

James Eyre, chief executive, Titanic Quarter, added: “A prosperous private sector is essential to ensure a strong future for Northern Ireland. Titanic Quarter continues to play its part with £640m of investment to date, £180m of construction on site and an ambition to have delivered £2bn investment by 2035. Titanic Quarter is already home to 100 local and multi-national companies and supports 12,200 direct, indirect and induced jobs for the city. We are backing Trade NI as they demonstrate why our private sector needs continued support from Westminster”.

