The Ballywillan Road project aims to help address the growing demand for affordable and social housing across the north coast, offering much-needed homes in a high-demand area

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major new housing development is being proposed for the resort town of Portrush, with local residents now being invited to have their say on the plans.

Submitted in June to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the proposal of application notice (PAN) outlines a 125-dwelling scheme comprising a mix of affordable and social housing. The development is earmarked for a site at Ballywillan Road, just south of Castleview Park, and would also include parking, landscaping, associated infrastructure and ancillary works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project aims to help address the growing demand for affordable and social housing across the north coast, offering much-needed homes in a high-demand area.

As part of the pre-application process, a public consultation event will take place at Portrush Town Hall on Wednesday, September 17. The event will allow residents to view the proposals, meet with the planning team, and provide feedback on the plans before a formal planning application is submitted.

In addition, leaflets containing details of the proposal and contact information for the planning agent will be delivered to properties within a 200-metre radius of the proposed site in early September.

An online consultation will also run from Monday, September 15 to Monday, October 13, 2025. Residents can access the plans and submit their comments through the Gravis Planning website at www.gravisplanning.com/live-consultations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major new housing development is being proposed for the resort town of Portrush, with local residents now being invited to have their say on the plans

While the development has been welcomed by some as a step toward tackling local housing shortages, concerns have previously been raised by residents about the cumulative impact of new construction in the area. In particular, there have been complaints regarding increased traffic congestion during peak times, following recent developments including a newly built primary school. It is expected that traffic and infrastructure will be key points of discussion during the consultation period.

Anyone wishing to register their interest or request further information can contact local estate agents Armstrong Gordon on 028 7083 2000.