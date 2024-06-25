Translink reveals Metro timetable changes from July 1 and some bus stop changes in Belfast City Centre

Translink Metro

Translink has announced Metro timetable changes from 1st July, as well as some bus stop changes in Belfast City Centre.

These changes are being introduced to ensure people can continue to move into and around Belfast as significant public realm improvement works to enhance walking routes, accessibility and cycling around the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

Passengers are being encouraged to plan their trip ahead of time using information on the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner and allow extra time for their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Certain Metro 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14 and 646,648 and 649 stops will be moving and passengers are urged to familiarise themselves with the new locations.

The changes will help us maintain bus service reliability and performance during increased traffic pressures on the city centre network.

Passenger Information will be displayed on impacted bus stops and is available on the website www.translink.co.uk.

There will also be some changes to Ulsterbus, Goldliner and train timetables and we recommend that all passengers check their journey before they travel on the Translink website: www.translink.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of pop-up information days are taking place to provide travel advice to passengers and there will be additional staff on the ground on the run up to the changes to help guide passengers.

Translink’s David Curry, General Manager Bus Services, said: “Ten times larger than current facilities, Belfast Grand Central Station will be a game changer helping inspire and reimagine the city - one where more people travel on public transport, walk, wheel and cycle.

“The hub will be a major international gateway with enhanced connectivity across Northern Ireland, cross border and local airports creating a better connected, cleaner and healthier city for everyone.

“Designed to be fully inclusive and able to cater for 20 million passenger journeys a year, it will be the largest integrated transport facility on the island of Ireland bringing the opportunity to further enhance service frequency in the longer term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beyond transportation, this new facility will be a new destination in the heart of the city where people meet thanks to a range of popular hospitality and retail outlets offering a unique blend of convenience and leisure.

“With reduced passenger numbers during the summer period, we have carefully planned a range of travel options to minimise the overall impact and ensure people can continue to make their journeys and access the city.

“The important message to all our passengers is to check the Journey Planner or website for timetable information before their journey. Our teams will be hosting pop-up information days at train and bus stations later this month and I encourage the public to attend to find out more about these works and their impact.

“I want to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their support and patience as we progress these essential works.”