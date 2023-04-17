Two Belfast hotels have made it into the top 12 spots serving up the best afternoon tea in the UK.

Ahead of National Tea Day this Friday (April 21), tiny sandwiches, cream scones and cuppas, afternoon tea has something to offer for everyone with The Merchant Hotel in Belfast and Belfast’s Titanic Hotel both in the top five – even ahead of The Savoy in London.

Measuring popularity by a unique index score - generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Google and Tripadvisor reviews, with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking - Betway has plated up the best afternoon tea locations in and around the UK, with Edinburgh and Manchester joining Belfast among the top places to visit.

Known for being one of Edinburugh’s most iconic spots, The Dome is a mouth-watering experience for any tea-lover out there. With finger sandwiches and still-warm scones served daily in The Georgian Tea Room, the fancy boutique hotel placed first on the list, with a unique index score of six.

Inspired by the desire to sip on blends in the heart of Manchester, Richmond Tea Rooms came in at second, as it secured an overall index of eleven. The quirky tea room offers an Alice in Wonderland themed dining experience, including an assortment of homemade cakes, mini fish and chips, and most importantly, premium loose leaf tea.

Placing third and fourth, The Merchant Hotel in Belfast and The Ivy, Temple Row in Birmingham also provides a selection of tea blends in their afternoon tea packages. Meanwhile, Belfast’s Titanic Hotel - which offers luxury Northern Irish tea in the best china - completed the top five. Served inside the original headquarters of Harland and Wolff, the tea drinking spot also boasts handmade cakes and flaky pastries for you to enjoy with a much-loved pot.

Top 12 most popular afternoon tea spots in the UK (index score created using figures from Tripadvisor, Google and Instagram):

1. The Dome, Edinburgh

2. Richmond Tea Rooms, Manchester

3. The Merchant Hotel, Belfast

4. The Ivy - Temple Row, Birmingham

The Merchant Hotel's afternoon tea provides all the traditional elements you would expect from a proper afternoon tea: delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jam, sweet and savoury treats and a magnificent selection of patisseries that are as pleasing to the eye as they are to the palette

5. Titanic Hotel, Belfast

6. Hotel Gotham, Manchester

7. Panoramic 34, Liverpool

8. Thames Foyer at The Savoy, London

Titanic Hotel, Belfast: Afternoon Tea is served in the Drawing Office Two or the upper Presentation Room and features a delightful array of sweets and savouries. Enjoy a selection of delicate gourmet sandwiches followed by tempting treats such as a chocolate and pistachio cream eclair and a strawberry meringue with lemon verbena. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free afternoon teas are also available

9. New House Country Hotel, Cardiff

10. Pettigrew Tea Rooms - Bute Park, Cardiff

11. The Butterfly and the Pig, Glasgow

12. Winter Garden, London

It's time for tea and cake...at Titanic Hotel, Belfast