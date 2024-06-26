Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McKeever Hotel Group has appointed a new general manager of Adair Arms Hotel while also creating a group revenue manager post

McKeever Hotel Group, the Antrim-based hospitality business, which owns and operates five hotels across Northern Ireland and Donegal has made two key appointments to support its growth strategy.

Elaine Harkin has been appointed group revenue manager while Iris Houston has been made general manager of Adair Arms Hotel in Ballymena.

In this newly created role, Elaine is responsible for reviewing and managing all business functions across the five McKeever Hotels, ensuring that they are operating in line with the group’s future focused strategy.

Elaine has over 20 years of hospitality experience, starting with a family bar and restaurant in Spain. After returning home in 2008, she held various roles in hotels across the Island of Ireland, including the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, The Merchant Hotel, Belfast and the AC Marriott Hotel where she was the revenue manager. Prior to joining the McKeever Hotel Group was general manager at the Holiday Inn Express.

Iris has overall responsibility for the day to day running of the Adair Arms Hotel in Ballymena, which was bought by the McKeever Hotel Group in 2010. Iris oversees operations across all departments and leads its 45-strong team to deliver on the group’s ‘We Do More’ culture.

Well-respected in the local community, Iris has worked at the Adair Arms for nearly 20 years, starting as a function waitress in the mid-90s, working her way up to deputy general manager in 2011, and eventually to her current position of general manager.

Eddie McKeever, managing director of McKeever Hotel Group, said: “We have continued to make a number of strategic changes and appointments across all levels of the McKeever Hotel Group to support our growth plans. This includes welcoming brand-new appointments such as Elaine, and seeing familiar faces from our team work their way up, like Iris.