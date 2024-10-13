Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

H Samuel Londonderry and Craigavon is part of a multimillion-pound store investment programme by parent company Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular high street jewellery retailer is celebrating its 'fresh new look' following a major refurbishment at two Northern Ireland stores.

A renovated H Samuel has opened its doors in the Rushmere shopping centre and the Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H Samuel Londonderry and Craigavon is part of a multimillion-pound store investment programme by parent company Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland.

A renovated H Samuel has opened its doors in the Foyleside Shopping Centre

Customers are welcomed into a bright and modern interior, with a host of new features to improve and enhance their shopping experience.

Every aspect of the refurbishment has been thoughtfully designed with local shoppers in mind.

“We wanted our Craigavon customers to feel right at home from the moment they enter our store,” said store manager, Sami Caldwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A renovated H Samuel has opened its doors in the Rushmere shopping centre

“We’re here to help them celebrate the special moments in their lives and we’re also a destination for fashion lovers to discover the latest jewellery looks and trends so we really wanted to bring this to life in our store.”

Londonderry store manager, Mark Quigley, added: “Amongst the fresh, bright and modern interior/exterior with new diamond, jewellery and watch displays, our Perfect Piercing Studio has also been updated, creating a destination for customers to style their own look from our extensive earring collection.

“We’re really excited and hope our customers, will love our makeover.”

A total of 41 H Samuel stores and 14 Ernest Jones stores across the UK are being refurbished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad