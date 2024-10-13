Two new look H Samuel stores open in Northern Ireland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A popular high street jewellery retailer is celebrating its 'fresh new look' following a major refurbishment at two Northern Ireland stores.
A renovated H Samuel has opened its doors in the Rushmere shopping centre and the Foyleside Shopping Centre.
H Samuel Londonderry and Craigavon is part of a multimillion-pound store investment programme by parent company Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland.
Customers are welcomed into a bright and modern interior, with a host of new features to improve and enhance their shopping experience.
Every aspect of the refurbishment has been thoughtfully designed with local shoppers in mind.
“We wanted our Craigavon customers to feel right at home from the moment they enter our store,” said store manager, Sami Caldwell.
“We’re here to help them celebrate the special moments in their lives and we’re also a destination for fashion lovers to discover the latest jewellery looks and trends so we really wanted to bring this to life in our store.”
Londonderry store manager, Mark Quigley, added: “Amongst the fresh, bright and modern interior/exterior with new diamond, jewellery and watch displays, our Perfect Piercing Studio has also been updated, creating a destination for customers to style their own look from our extensive earring collection.
“We’re really excited and hope our customers, will love our makeover.”
A total of 41 H Samuel stores and 14 Ernest Jones stores across the UK are being refurbished.
“This significant investment underscores our dedication to local high streets and shopping centres across the country. We believe that a vibrant retail sector is a vital part of a thriving community and we hope our refurbished stores will be warmly welcomed by local shoppers,” said Neil Old, managing director Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.