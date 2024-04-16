Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Northern Ireland apprentices are in the running to be named the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 and win a £10,000 career boosting trade bundle.

Jindara Scott, an apprentice electrician from Lisburn and Matthew Rutherford an apprentice carpenter from Bangor, are the only two Northern Ireland finalists to secure a place.

From over 1,800 initial applications, just 10 apprentices have made the grade and are heading to the two-day event in London next month.

As well as competing for this prestigious award, which aims to highlight the hard work and dedication of trade apprentices across the UK and Ireland, the pair are studying towards future qualifications.

Jindara, 22, is focused on becoming a professional electrician. Currently studying electrical installation at South Eastern Regional College in Lisburn, she was shortlisted for demonstrating her passion, dedication, and ambition for her chosen trade, which shone through during the semi-finals.

She would like to encourage more people to get into the industry, and, having personally experienced a lack of encouragement at school to consider an apprenticeship, she is keen to work with both students and teachers on highlighting the wide variety of career options the trade has to offer.

She said: “I can’t believe I have made it to this stage of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024! I’m so glad that my skills, dedication, and achievements have secured me a place in the national final.

“Even though I’m only in the first year of my apprenticeship, my sights are firmly set on having my own company with a reputation for high standards and fostering a culture of positivity and inclusion.”

Matthew, 19, is currently studying carpentry and joinery at South Eastern Regional College in Newtownards and says his biggest achievement to date is being part of a two-year, two-storey garage renovation project, which he was involved with from start to finish. In the future, Matthew would like to continue to hone his skills and potentially work for himself one day.

He explained: “I’m very proud to be representing the hard work and dedication of all trade apprentices and I’m looking forward to showcasing my passion in front of the judges.

“I did A-levels at college, but the university route didn’t interest me – I always knew I wanted to go into the trade. I think more could be done to promote the industry to young people, and I would love the opportunity to change the perceptions people have about trade careers.

“To be crowned the winner would be a huge personal achievement and a highlight of my career.”

Both Jindara and Matthew hope to impress a judging panel of industry experts for a chance to be named the winner at the event on May 3.

The Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 champion will receive a career boosting trade bundle of tools, tech and training worth £10,000. This, alongside the coveted Screwfix Trade Apprentice title, is everything an apprentice needs to excel within their chosen career.

This year’s judging panel includes representatives from the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the Federation of Master Builders, the National Inspection Council of Electrical Installation Contracting along with Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2023 winner, Astrid Arnold.

Jack Wallace, marketing director at Screwfix, added: “As always, we have been blown away with the calibre of entries, and every one of the finalists have an incredible work ethic. It is no easy feat to make the final of this competition all whilst maintaining their study and work commitments. They should be extremely proud of making it this far.

“It has never been more important to acknowledge the fantastic work of the nation’s trade apprentices. As the industry skills gap continues to grow, highlighting the most rewarding and fulfilling aspects of the trade is vital to attracting new talent.