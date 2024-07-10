Two Northern Ireland directors named in prestigious UK 'power list' for 2024
Two directors from Northern Ireland homecare company Connected Health have been included in the prestigious UK-wide Home Care Insights Power List for 2024.
The London based trade journal for domiciliary care’s annual Power List shines a spotlight on ‘champions’ who are excelling and spearheading positive change within the sector.
Published on yesterday, this year’s list recognises Connected Health’s Rebecca Vogel Faulkner, director of technology and special projects as a leading ‘Care Innovator’ and Lorraine Corr, director of care, as a ‘Quality and Compliance Champion’.
They join other founders, owners, CEOs, registered managers on a list brimming with celebrated and inspirational change makers from across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Rebecca, from Limavady, has been recognised for her leadership of Connected Health’s ‘Connexions’ platform, which incorporates digital solutions into physical care provision to enhance both client care delivery and operational management.
Home Care Insights stated: “From medication dispensing robots, to virtual calling and activity wearables, Rebecca is continuously looking at the key pain points in the sector and exploring solutions.
“These digital solutions can be integrated into a client’s bespoke care package or can be provided as a standalone service, working as a preventive model of care stepping in before a client needs a physical package of care.
“Customer focus lies at the heart of Connected Health’s operations. Rebecca, recognising this, has explored diverse data streams, ranging from activity wearables to clinical-grade monitoring devices, to ensure that the company gains insights into client behaviours, health trends, and treatment responses and use this to make data driven decisions about client care.”
Lorraine, a native of Twinbrook who now lives in Lisburn, has been recognised for introducing innovative approaches to care management at Connected Health to streamline business growth and improve communication lines for carers.
Home Care Insights added: “Lorraine has implemented a new management structure that assigns each region with a care coordinator, an area manager, and a recruiter. Connected Health is in each of the five Trust jurisdictions in Northern Ireland, so Lorraine has placed a registered manager for each Trust.
“The registered manager has a team of managers, one for each geographical area, who have a hybrid working pattern with a combination of groundwork and office-based work. This robust structure ensures that quality and compliance monitoring is regularly carried out and any issues are documented, followed up and addressed.“Furthermore, Lorraine has developed a comprehensive, multi-layered approach to quality and compliance by establishing a dedicated team focused on these critical aspects of care. This team manages incidents, conducts thorough investigations, and, most importantly, implements improvements based on their findings.“As a result, the satisfaction levels among clients, their next of kin, and care managers have risen significantly, accompanied by an increase in positive feedback.“Lorraine works alongside this team to make sure Connected Health stays up to date with the ever-changing regulations of our governing body, and receives outstanding feedback reports from RQIA upon annual review.”Connected Health CEO, Douglas Adams, added: “Connected Health is proud to have been nominated to this prestigious UK-wide list for three years running. Huge congratulations to Rebecca Vogel Faulkner and Lorraine Corr who are both at the very forefront of leading Connected Health’s drive to deliver excellence in person-centred home care that allows more people to live their lives independently each day.
