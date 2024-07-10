Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year's Home Care Insights list recognises Connected Health's Rebecca Vogel Faulkner from Limavady as a leading 'Care Innovator' and Lisburn's Lorraine Corr as a 'Quality and Compliance Champion'

Two directors from Northern Ireland homecare company Connected Health have been included in the prestigious UK-wide Home Care Insights Power List for 2024.

The London based trade journal for domiciliary care’s annual Power List shines a spotlight on ‘champions’ who are excelling and spearheading positive change within the sector.

Published on yesterday, this year’s list recognises Connected Health’s Rebecca Vogel Faulkner, director of technology and special projects as a leading ‘Care Innovator’ and Lorraine Corr, director of care, as a ‘Quality and Compliance Champion’.

They join other founders, owners, CEOs, registered managers on a list brimming with celebrated and inspirational change makers from across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Rebecca, from Limavady, has been recognised for her leadership of Connected Health’s ‘Connexions’ platform, which incorporates digital solutions into physical care provision to enhance both client care delivery and operational management.

Home Care Insights stated: “From medication dispensing robots, to virtual calling and activity wearables, Rebecca is continuously looking at the key pain points in the sector and exploring solutions.

Rebecca Vogel Faulkner from Limavady and director of technology and special projects has been recognised for her leadership of Connected Health’s ‘Connexions’ platform, which incorporates digital solutions into physical care provision to enhance both client care delivery and operational management

“These digital solutions can be integrated into a client’s bespoke care package or can be provided as a standalone service, working as a preventive model of care stepping in before a client needs a physical package of care.

“Customer focus lies at the heart of Connected Health’s operations. Rebecca, recognising this, has explored diverse data streams, ranging from activity wearables to clinical-grade monitoring devices, to ensure that the company gains insights into client behaviours, health trends, and treatment responses and use this to make data driven decisions about client care.”

Lorraine, a native of Twinbrook who now lives in Lisburn, has been recognised for introducing innovative approaches to care management at Connected Health to streamline business growth and improve communication lines for carers.

Lorraine Corr, director of care, a native of Twinbrook who now lives in Lisburn, has been recognised for introducing innovative approaches to care management at Connected Health to streamline business growth and improve communication lines for carers

Home Care Insights added: “Lorraine has implemented a new management structure that assigns each region with a care coordinator, an area manager, and a recruiter. Connected Health is in each of the five Trust jurisdictions in Northern Ireland, so Lorraine has placed a registered manager for each Trust.

