Two Northern Ireland firms are among the top 10 exceptional exporters honoured in UK Government’s Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards announced today (Tuesday).Belfast’s semiconductor tech firm IceMOS Technology and Ballymena’s CIGA Healthcare Ltd are is among the 2024 winners of the Department for Business and Trade’s (DBT) prestigious awards.Now in their second year, the awards celebrate the international sales success of small-medium businesses across the UK and provide a stepping stone for further growth and opportunity.The awards come after new figures from the UN’s body that leads on global trade show the UK was the fourth largest exporter of goods and services globally in 2022, moving up from seventh in the rankings in 2021.Recognised in the advanced manufacturing & construction category, IceMOS Technology is a privately held semiconductor technology corporation and manufacturer of a new class of MEMS-based (microelectromechanical systems-based) power and sensing advanced semiconductor technologies. This serves wide-ranging applications anywhere that power efficiency and sensing matters. The company has a manufacturing centre of excellence in Belfast.99% of the IceMOS business is exported outside of the British Isles. The firm has significantly expanded its customer base by accessing international markets, resulting in growth of sales and revenue. The decision to venture beyond domestic borders has provided opportunities to connect with a broader audience, while bolstering the resilience of the UK semiconductor industry.Commenting on IceMOS Technology’s win, Dr. Samuel J Anderson, MBE. founder and chairman, said: "This win underscores our position as a leader in the industry and validates the effectiveness of our sensing and power technologies in driving energy efficiency and CO2 reduction. It provides us with a strong foundation to further expand our exporting success."Building on this momentum, we aim to diversify our export markets and deepen our presence in existing ones. We plan to continue investments in research and development to continue innovating and stay ahead of emerging trends. Additionally, we will focus on strengthening partnerships and collaborations to leverage synergies and maximize our impact globally. Ultimately, our goal is to solidify our position as the go-to provider for energy-efficient semiconductor solutions and contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts towards sustainability and decarbonization."