Two Northern Ireland firms are among the top 10 exceptional exporters in the UK
Two Northern Ireland firms are among the top 10 exceptional exporters honoured in UK Government’s Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards announced today (Tuesday).Belfast’s semiconductor tech firm IceMOS Technology and Ballymena’s CIGA Healthcare Ltd are is among the 2024 winners of the Department for Business and Trade’s (DBT) prestigious awards.Now in their second year, the awards celebrate the international sales success of small-medium businesses across the UK and provide a stepping stone for further growth and opportunity.The awards come after new figures from the UN’s body that leads on global trade show the UK was the fourth largest exporter of goods and services globally in 2022, moving up from seventh in the rankings in 2021.Recognised in the advanced manufacturing & construction category, IceMOS Technology is a privately held semiconductor technology corporation and manufacturer of a new class of MEMS-based (microelectromechanical systems-based) power and sensing advanced semiconductor technologies. This serves wide-ranging applications anywhere that power efficiency and sensing matters. The company has a manufacturing centre of excellence in Belfast.99% of the IceMOS business is exported outside of the British Isles. The firm has significantly expanded its customer base by accessing international markets, resulting in growth of sales and revenue. The decision to venture beyond domestic borders has provided opportunities to connect with a broader audience, while bolstering the resilience of the UK semiconductor industry.Commenting on IceMOS Technology’s win, Dr. Samuel J Anderson, MBE. founder and chairman, said: "This win underscores our position as a leader in the industry and validates the effectiveness of our sensing and power technologies in driving energy efficiency and CO2 reduction. It provides us with a strong foundation to further expand our exporting success."Building on this momentum, we aim to diversify our export markets and deepen our presence in existing ones. We plan to continue investments in research and development to continue innovating and stay ahead of emerging trends. Additionally, we will focus on strengthening partnerships and collaborations to leverage synergies and maximize our impact globally. Ultimately, our goal is to solidify our position as the go-to provider for energy-efficient semiconductor solutions and contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts towards sustainability and decarbonization."
Awarded in the Healthcare category, CIGA Healthcare is a leading UK company specialising in rapid diagnostic tests including fertility tests, blood pressure monitors and blood glucose monitors. CIGA Healthcare’s products are supplied to national health services and international brands, such as Walmart and AmerisourceBergen, and the company’s international reach extends to over 80 countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, and nations across South America. It has just secured a new US deal to supply a range of products to Walmart Markplace in the US after meeting the team in Belfast. It expects this deal to reach a value of $500,000 in the first year.Praising the winners, Minister for Exports Lord Offord, said: “We’re proud of our British exporters and these awards highlight some fantastic businesses punching above their weight and selling UK-made products around the world.“I hope the winners serve as inspiration to others looking to get onto the exporting ladder and encourage more businesses to showcase the incredible talent and innovation of UK businesses selling abroad.”In 2021, DBT launched the ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World’ campaign to celebrate exporting success from across the UK and tell businesses’ stories. Winning businesses receive an invitation to an evening Parliamentary Reception and receive a year’s free membership with the Institute of Export and International Trade (IOE&IT). They also win a digital badge, physical certificate and trophy and promotional activity across DBT channels.Marco Forgione, director General of The Institute of Export & International Trade (IOE&IT) and panel judge, added: “IceMOS Technology has emerged as a pioneer in the semiconductor industry, leveraging its innovative MEMS-based technology to redefine power efficiency worldwide. Through strategic global exports, IceMOS has not only expanded its customer base but fortified the resilience of the UK semiconductor sector. With a strong focus on market diversification, IceMOS has achieved remarkable growth and now serves over 150 customers.”
