Now in its 32nd year and organised by CIE Tours, the largest operator of guided tours to Ireland in the North American market, the awards are based on post-stay feedback and recognise Ireland’s hospitality ambassadors, the people and businesses who put the Irish tourism industry on the global stage through the warmth of welcome and quality of service provided to international visitors.

Each category is based on post-stay feedback received from nearly 25,000 customers surveyed by CIE Tours throughout 2023. The winners have all delivered an exceptional quality experience and welcome to visitors, achieving a customer satisfaction rating of over 92%.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the Grand Central and the Europa Hotel continue to be recognised at the CIE Tours Awards of Excellence.

"Our guests are at the heart of everything we do and we pride ourselves on providing a first-class service and an enjoyable stay each and every time, so the fact that these prestigious accolades have been won based on the feedback from our guests makes it extra special.

"I would like to thank our employees as they are the reason for our continued success and their hard-work and dedication are recognised through these awards.”

The Grand Central Hotel and Europa Hotel have picked up a merit award at the CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence which took place in Dublin. Pictured at the awards are Stephen Cotter and Rosanne Zusman from CIE Tours, Jake McHugh, general manager of the Grand Central Hotel, Patrice Lavery, business development manager of Hastings Hotels, Andy McNeill, general manager of Europa Hotel and Lorcan O’Connor from CIE Tours

Stephen Cotter, interim managing director, CIE Tours, added: “Year on year huge effort is made by our partners to improve and enhance their offerings based on the feedback we provide to them from our annual visitor surveys.