Tyrone man Justin Donnelly notches up exceptional 55-year service milestone with global manufacturer Terex
Justin, an applications specialist, is the longest-serving team member worldwide within the Terex Materials segment.
His journey with the company began in 1969 at the Terex Coalisland Road site, then known as Ulster Plant, is a testament to the dedication and profound impact he has had on shaping the success of the company over the years.
Joining as a recent graduate from the local technical college, Justin initially intended to gain work experience before exploring other opportunities.
However, as he immersed himself in the ambitious team at Ulster Plant and saw the collective determination to be the leader in the mobile screening market, he realised he had become part of something special.
Reflecting on his early days, Justin said: “I soon realised I had joined a company with a great product and a highly skilled workforce who were determined to be number one in the mobile screening market. It was rewarding to see this ambition come to fruition and be a part of its success.”
Over the decades, Justin’s career evolved alongside the growth of Ulster Plant, transitioning from cutting sheet metal to contributing significantly to sales, service, research and development, applications, plant commissioning, and management. During this time Ulster Plant transformed into Powerscreen, which subsequently embarked on a global expansion journey that grew the company to become a major industry player.
Justin’s colourful career included international travel, meeting his wife Catherine during his time in North America, and the birth of their two daughters, Carla and Moya. Returning to the Powerscreen factory in Dungannon in the mid-1980s, Justin continued to ascend through various roles, eventually assuming the position of Applications Specialist for a new brand, Terex Washing Systems.
Commenting on his long and varied career when he reached 50 years, Justin said: “My career has been very rewarding and has taught me so much that I could probably write a book! But some highlights that come top to my mind are having had the opportunity to travel the world, meeting and working with some fantastic people and now, this personal highlight—reaching 50 years working for one company.”