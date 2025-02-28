‘We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop’

Greggs has opened a new shop on Lisburn Road, Belfast, creating 15 new jobs for the area.

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and delicious vegan alternatives, in addition to a range of over ice drinks including cloudy lemonade and iced mocha, which are only available in limited shops across the UK. As well as the latest hot, made to order items including the BBQ Crispy Chicken Burger and BBQ Chicken wrap.

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Shop manager, Jason Haggan, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop on Lisburn Road has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can enjoy hot food such as Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, Potato Wedges and a variety of pizza slices including Margherita, Pepperoni, Spicy Mexican Chicken, Spicy Veg and Pepperoni Hot Shot. After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £2.85 instead of the usual £3.50 – now that’s more tasty for your money!

Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App. The Greggs App is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards. For every 9 purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches, to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free. New users of the Greggs App also receive a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.