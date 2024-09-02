UK bakery and hot food chain opens another new Northern Ireland shop following a record high for sales
UK bakery and hot food chain Greggs has opened another new shop in Northern Ireland following a record high for sales.
The highly anticipated new Bangor store was opened at the weekend and has created 15 new jobs for the local area.
Offering a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating, the new shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites in addition to a range of over ice drinks which are only available in limited shops across the UK.
Greggs has expanded considerably since its first store at the Applegreen service station on the M2 in April 2015.
Shop manager Michael Thompson said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”
Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop in Bangor has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”
Greggs has almost 2,500 outlets across the UK and is famous for its sausage rolls. It currently has 17 stores in Northern Ireland.
Any further jobs created at the Bangor shop will be posted on here.
