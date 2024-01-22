Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) has expanded its operations into Northern Ireland with a third office near Belfast

Warranty Solutions Group (WSG), the UK’s market-leading provider of extended automotive warranties, has expanded its operations into Northern Ireland with a third office near Belfast.

Following three years of unprecedented growth across England, Scotland and Wales, Warranty Solutions Group has announced its formal expansion into Northern Ireland with the addition of a third office based in Newtownards, near Belfast.

This move will enable the company to foster stronger relationships with its customers across the province and provide an enhanced level of service. It will also create new career opportunities as the company continues to expand.

The Newtownards office was officially opened by The Mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Jennifer Gilmour.

Warranty Solutions Group chief executive officer John Colinswood, said: "Our new office marks another exciting milestone in WSG’s journey. WSG has always had a sales presence in Northern Ireland but we’ve now taken it to the next level.

"By having a Claims, Customer Service and Sales team all living and working in the province, we are superbly positioned to provide the highest service to our warranty customers and dealer partners.

Warranty Solutions Group (WSG), the UK’s market-leading provider of extended automotive warranties, has expanded its operations into Northern Ireland with a third office near Belfast. Pictured are the Mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Jennifer Gilmour and the Northern Ireland team at Warranty Solutions Group. Picture: Michael Cooper

“The team is well equipped to understand the specific needs of our Northern Ireland customers. Being conveniently accessible means that we’ll be able to deliver even better communication, faster response times and have a greater understanding of the local market.”

Cllr Gilmour added: “I am delighted to welcome Warranty Solutions Group to our vibrant community in Newtownards. The establishment of their first office in Northern Ireland not only reflects the attractiveness of our region, but also underscores our commitment to fostering economic growth.

“We wish them continued success and I am confident that their presence will contribute positively to both our local economy and the automotive industry in Northern Ireland.”