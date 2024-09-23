Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This flagship project has created 16,000sq/ft of new flexible, modern workspace and aims to support entrepreneurs, business start-up, SMEs and innovators to create a business community

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Neil Kelly, welcomed UK Minister for Democracy and Local Growth, Alex Norris MP, to Space Antrim to visit the project ahead of its official opening later this autumn.

The Council successfully secured £1.2million from the UK Government to help fund the project's development and was delighted that the Minister was able to visit the site for a sneak preview as it approaches completion.

Space Antrim is one of two workspace projects being developed in the Borough, with the second project located in Glengormley. Council secured a further £3.9m from the UK Government towards this sister hub.

The Minister enjoyed hearing a comprehensive update on both projects and how the funding from the UK Government is supporting local regeneration. It is expected that the increased footfall and local shopping from this additional workforce, will help boost the local economy.

The Minister also learnt of the strategic relationship between the Council and Antrim Enterprise Agency Limited who will be operating the new workspace on behalf of the Council.

UK Government Local Growth Minister Alex Norris signing the Space visitor book with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly and Professor Jonathan Wallace, chair of Antrim Enterprise, Majella McAlister, deputy chief executive and director of Economic Development and Planning, Jennifer McWilliams, chief executive Antrim Enterprise, Jenny Martin, area lead NI Team and Richard Baker, chief executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

UK Government Local Growth Minister Alex Norris, said: “It was fantastic to visit Antrim during my trip to Northern Ireland to see the work under way to breathe new life into the town centre.

“This project will help support vital business start-ups and entrepreneurs and boost the local economy. I look forward to seeing the difference it makes when it officially opens.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Neil Kelly, explained: “It was a privilege to welcome Minister Norris to my hometown of Antrim to showcase Space Antrim. I am very proud of the relationship our Council has been able to develop with the UK Government, particularly the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. The Space facility is a ‘best-in-class’ contemporary workspace made possible by the Government’s funding.”

Chair of Antrim Enterprise, Professor Jonathan Wallace, added: “It was a pleasure to welcome Minister Norris to Antrim and to provide him with an overview of the work of Antrim Enterprise. Our partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is built on a long-standing working relationship focused on providing the best environment for entrepreneurship and business support.

"Having over 30 years’ experience for enterprise development and enabling budding entrepreneurs to develop and grow a successful business, we are excited to be involved in this new venture.”