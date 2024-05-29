UK’s leading innovator in boba tea has opened its newest store in Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
CUPP, the UK’s leading innovator in boba tea, has opened its newest store in Northern Ireland.
This expansion reflects CUPP’s commitment to bringing its signature high-quality boba tea and a unique customer experience to more regions across the UK.
CUPP has become a beloved brand among tea enthusiasts, known for its premium organic ingredients, fresh fruit purées, and bespoke brown sugar syrups that create a rich and authentic boba tea experience.
With over a decade of leadership in the industry, CUPP’s new Belfast store will continue to showcase the brand’s dedication to excellence and innovation in every cup.
Paul Tanner, managing director of CUPP, explained: “Expanding into Belfast allows us to bring CUPP’s distinctive boba tea experience to a vibrant new audience. Our commitment to quality and our passion for innovation are at the heart of every decision we make, and we’re excited to share our unique boba creations with the Belfast community.”
CUPP was founded in Bristol in 2012 by Lee Peacock after his return from Taiwan, inspired by the country’s rich tea culture.
Today, CUPP’s menu offers a variety of boba tea flavors and innovative options that cater to all tastes, from traditional teas to unique blends like the UK’s first Mochi Boba Tea and Barista Grade Coffee Boba Teas.
The new CUPP store is centrally located on Dublin Rd, Belfast, making it a convenient spot for both locals and visitors to enjoy a refreshing boba tea. The store’s design will feature CUPP’s signature modern and welcoming aesthetic, providing a perfect environment to relax, work, or socialise.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.