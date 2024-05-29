Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With over a decade of leadership in the industry, CUPP’s new Belfast store will continue to showcase the brand’s dedication to excellence and innovation in every cup

CUPP, the UK’s leading innovator in boba tea, has opened its newest store in Northern Ireland.

This expansion reflects CUPP’s commitment to bringing its signature high-quality boba tea and a unique customer experience to more regions across the UK.

CUPP has become a beloved brand among tea enthusiasts, known for its premium organic ingredients, fresh fruit purées, and bespoke brown sugar syrups that create a rich and authentic boba tea experience.

Paul Tanner, managing director of CUPP, explained: “Expanding into Belfast allows us to bring CUPP’s distinctive boba tea experience to a vibrant new audience. Our commitment to quality and our passion for innovation are at the heart of every decision we make, and we’re excited to share our unique boba creations with the Belfast community.”

CUPP was founded in Bristol in 2012 by Lee Peacock after his return from Taiwan, inspired by the country’s rich tea culture.

Today, CUPP’s menu offers a variety of boba tea flavors and innovative options that cater to all tastes, from traditional teas to unique blends like the UK’s first Mochi Boba Tea and Barista Grade Coffee Boba Teas.