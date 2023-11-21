The new store was revealed yesterday (Monday) by Antrim local and World Snooker number four, Mark Allen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arco, the UK’s leading safety company, has relocated its Belfast safety store to Newtownabbey.

The new store on Mayfield Link was revealed yesterday (Monday) by Antrim local and World Snooker number four, Mark Allen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store has been enhanced to better serve the community, offering 2,000 products in stock to choose from and over 22,000 additional products available through a click and collect service.

The store stocks a range of personal protective equipment and workwear from the biggest and most trusted brands like Trojan, Mascot, Snickers, DeWALT and Berghaus. IT features customer seminar rooms for bespoke training sessions and provides accredited Fit2Fit Face Fit testing enabling customers to test their face masks to ensure they provide the necessary respiratory protection.

Des English, country manager at Arco, said: “The opening of our new Belfast safety store is an important milestone for Arco as it will provide our customers with a one-stop-shop for all their safety needs. As experts in safety, we understand that each business faces its own unique and complex challenges and to manage workplace health and safety, we need to provide joined-up safety solutions to help our customers in all aspects of their business.