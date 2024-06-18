Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ulster University Business School has announced the launch of a new scholarship in partnership with Professor Julie Hastings, director of Hastings Hotels and visiting professor at Ulster University Business School (UUBS).

Julie Hastings was the marketing director of Hastings Hotels for almost 30 years before she retired at the end of 2022. She is a current board member of the leading collections of hotels which was founded by her late father Sir William Hastings in 1966.

Julie has a longstanding association with Ulster University having been appointed as visiting professor of Ulster University Business School in 2013 and since then has contributed to specialist teaching and mentoring on undergraduate and postgraduate courses, using her expertise from the industry.

Professor Julie Hastings is pictured with Ulster University’s Dr Mary Boyd, head of Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing and professor Ioannis S. Pantelidis, head of Department of Hospitality Tourism and Events Management as Ulster University Business School (UUBS) launches The Professor Julie Hastings Scholarship

Recognising the financial challenges faced by many students, The Professor Julie Hastings Scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to final year students at a critical juncture in their educational journey.

Over the next six years, two scholarships will be awarded annually to two final year students, one studying BSc Hons Culinary Arts Management and one studying BSc Hons International Hospitality Management and BSc Hons Marketing. The scholarships will provide an additional avenue of support to undergraduate students as they prepare to enter the workforce and develop their careers.

Professor Julie Hastings said: “My role as visiting professor has definitely been a career highlight for me as I am a huge advocate of supporting young talent to help them reach their full potential.

"Through this scholarship, I am delighted to be able to continue my association with the UUBS and help offer a financial opportunity to two deserving final year students each year. I hope this will assist them with the next chapter in their academic or professional careers.”

Professor Ioannis S. Pantelidis, head of Department of Hospitality Tourism and Events Management at Ulster University Business School (UUBS) and Dr Mary Boyd, head of Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing, added: “Julie Hastings has been a pioneer of marketing and has helped shape the industry in Northern Ireland. For more than a decade she has been a visiting professor for UUBS and she has been steadfast in her support and sharing her wisdom with our students.

“We are proud to pay tribute to Julie through the launch of The Professor Julie Hastings Scholarship which represents a vital investment in our students’ futures. We want our students to be in the best possible position to achieve their career aspirations.