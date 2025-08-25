Revolutionary MIMONet system aims to tackle one of the biggest global challenges in next-generation communications promising faster, smarter, and more energy-efficient networks

Ulster University researchers have unveiled a breakthrough in artificial intelligence that could change the future of mobile connectivity worldwide. Their artificial intelligence-based system, designed for the networks of tomorrow, has the potential to make 6G communications faster, smarter, and far more energy-efficient.

The innovation, known as MIMONet, is the work of Ulster University PhD researcher Yunis Daha in the School of Engineering, supervised by Dr Usman Hadi. Published in the journal Telecom, the research tackles one of the most urgent challenges in global wireless communication: how to detect and process signals accurately and efficiently when millions of devices are connected simultaneously.

At the heart of 6G are massive multiple-input multiple-output (ma-MIMO) systems. Traditional methods for multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) detection either struggle to deliver accuracy or require enormous computational power, making them impractical for real-time use. MIMONet overcomes this by applying a lightweight deep learning architecture that can “learn” to separate and detect signals even under the most complex and noisy conditions.

In simple terms, this means networks that are faster, more reliable and less power-hungry in terms of hardware or energy.

Dr Usman Hadi, PhD supervisor at Ulster University School of Engineering, said: “6G will underpin technologies like autonomous transport, remote healthcare and immersive digital environments – but for these to work, networks need to process vast amounts of information quickly and reliably.

"This research shows how artificial intelligence can provide a practical solution, paving the way for communications that are both highly scalable and energy-efficient.”

Tests show that MIMONet not only outperforms traditional algorithms, but also the most advanced AI-driven detectors currently in use – including AIDETECT, developed at Ulster University in 2023. Building on that earlier success, MIMONet delivers superior accuracy across small, medium and large network configurations while keeping computational demands low. This combination of power and efficiency makes it robust enough for the enormous demands of next-generation global networks.

Yunis Daha, PhD researcher at Ulster University, explained: “We’re tackling a fundamental bottleneck in wireless communication. By applying AI to one of the toughest engineering challenges, we’ve developed a system that improves accuracy while easing the processing load. That’s essential as the world moves towards 6G and billions of connected devices.”

Professor Dewar Finlay, head of the School of Engineering at Ulster University, added: “Research is the cornerstone of innovation, and this breakthrough in AI is a perfect example of how academic institutions can drive progress in critical areas. Our researchers continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in communication technologies.

"This work is a major step forward in realising the 6G networks of the future – networks that will be smarter, faster, and more sustainable. At Ulster University, we are committed to delivering pioneering solutions that address global challenges and help shape the future of technology.”

