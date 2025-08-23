Co Down construction firm to lead £49.6m infrastructure overhaul at nuclear waste repository in Cumbria

By Claire Cartmill
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 21:00 BST
Graham to deliver major four-year programme at the low-level waste repository, supporting long-term safety and future operations.

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been appointed to bring forward its £49.6m critical infrastructure framework at the low-level waste repository in Cumbria.

The four-year contract will deliver a wide range of site infrastructure and operational support projects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This includes replacing or upgrading ageing critical infrastructure, carrying out demolition and remediation works, installing and commissioning new operational systems and supporting future operations at the repository site.

The word is in addition to Graham's appointment in bringing forward the Southern Trench Cap Interim Membrane (STIM) project which involves placing a new membrane (protective layer) over the legacy disposal trenches, enabling future capping operations.

placeholder image
Read More
Science and tech industries boosted by more than £30m funding..'this is great ne...

Alastair Lewis, Graham contracts director, said: "Our appointment to the ISWF represents our successful collaboration at the Repository site. Works will commence this month, and we are committed to providing high-quality solutions in future proofing operations at the site."

Mike Pigott, director of sites and operations at Nuclear Waste Services, added: "This work will enhance and prolong the life of critical infrastructure at the repository site, essential for our enduring mission of making radioactive waste permanently safe, sooner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been appointed to bring forward its £49.6m critical infrastructure framework at the low-level waste repository in Cumbriaplaceholder image
Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been appointed to bring forward its £49.6m critical infrastructure framework at the low-level waste repository in Cumbria

"Graham brings the technical expertise and collaborative ethos we need to deliver our work safely, sustainably and with a commitment to being a good neighbour, and we’re excited to move forward with partners who share our values and ambition."

Related topics:CumbriaNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice