Co Down construction firm to lead £49.6m infrastructure overhaul at nuclear waste repository in Cumbria
Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been appointed to bring forward its £49.6m critical infrastructure framework at the low-level waste repository in Cumbria.
The four-year contract will deliver a wide range of site infrastructure and operational support projects.
This includes replacing or upgrading ageing critical infrastructure, carrying out demolition and remediation works, installing and commissioning new operational systems and supporting future operations at the repository site.
The word is in addition to Graham's appointment in bringing forward the Southern Trench Cap Interim Membrane (STIM) project which involves placing a new membrane (protective layer) over the legacy disposal trenches, enabling future capping operations.
Alastair Lewis, Graham contracts director, said: "Our appointment to the ISWF represents our successful collaboration at the Repository site. Works will commence this month, and we are committed to providing high-quality solutions in future proofing operations at the site."
Mike Pigott, director of sites and operations at Nuclear Waste Services, added: "This work will enhance and prolong the life of critical infrastructure at the repository site, essential for our enduring mission of making radioactive waste permanently safe, sooner.
"Graham brings the technical expertise and collaborative ethos we need to deliver our work safely, sustainably and with a commitment to being a good neighbour, and we’re excited to move forward with partners who share our values and ambition."