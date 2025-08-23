Graham to deliver major four-year programme at the low-level waste repository, supporting long-term safety and future operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been appointed to bring forward its £49.6m critical infrastructure framework at the low-level waste repository in Cumbria.

The four-year contract will deliver a wide range of site infrastructure and operational support projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes replacing or upgrading ageing critical infrastructure, carrying out demolition and remediation works, installing and commissioning new operational systems and supporting future operations at the repository site.

The word is in addition to Graham's appointment in bringing forward the Southern Trench Cap Interim Membrane (STIM) project which involves placing a new membrane (protective layer) over the legacy disposal trenches, enabling future capping operations.

Alastair Lewis, Graham contracts director, said: "Our appointment to the ISWF represents our successful collaboration at the Repository site. Works will commence this month, and we are committed to providing high-quality solutions in future proofing operations at the site."

Mike Pigott, director of sites and operations at Nuclear Waste Services, added: "This work will enhance and prolong the life of critical infrastructure at the repository site, essential for our enduring mission of making radioactive waste permanently safe, sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has been appointed to bring forward its £49.6m critical infrastructure framework at the low-level waste repository in Cumbria