Ulster University welcomes sustainability champions to inspire the next generation
Ulster University has welcomed four industry experts as visiting professors to enhance sustainability-focused teaching, research and industry engagement.
Dr Barry McCarron, Eimear Montague, Heather McLachlan and Kieran Harding bring a wealth of expertise in construction, the circular economy, heritage conservation and business.
Their collective knowledge will enrich academic programmes, drive research innovation and strengthen industry partnerships, embedding sustainability as a core pillar of the University’s mission.
Working under the leadership of the Dean of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility, the new Professors will contribute to shaping policy, driving innovation and preparing the next generation of sustainability leaders.
Dr Barry McCarron, managing director of KORE Retrofit and chair of the Passive House Association of Ireland, is a specialist in energy-efficient building design and retrofit solutions, advancing research on indoor air quality and building performance.
Eimear Montague, executive director of the Northern Ireland Resources Network (NIRN), is a champion of the circular economy and was instrumental in shaping Northern Ireland’s first draft Circular Economy Strategy.
Heather McLachlan, director for Northern Ireland at the National Trust, is an expert in conservation, biodiversity and sustainable land management, leading major restoration and environmental projects.
Kieran Harding, managing director of Business in the Community Northern Ireland (BITCNI), is an advocate for corporate sustainability, supporting businesses in embedding ethical and sustainable practices.
Prof Ian Montgomery, Dean of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility at Ulster University, said: “Each of our four Visiting Professors brings a wealth of experience and shared dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and sustainable economic practices.
"I am thrilled to welcome these esteemed professionals to Ulster University, where their expertise will not only benefit our students, but also strengthen our collective efforts in tackling today’s most pressing sustainability challenges.
“As members of the University’s External Sustainability Advisory Board, they will play a pivotal role in supporting our strategic sustainability and climate priorities. Their insights will enhance sustainability approaches within our academic programmes, influence our sustainability and corporate social responsibility research direction, and help us identify collaborative opportunities within their respective fields.
“We look forward to working with them on a range of sustainability initiatives, including guest lectures, panel discussions, and consultation projects, ensuring that our engagement with industry and the wider community remains dynamic and impactful.”
