Vulcan Consulting officially opened its Northern Ireland office at an event at the Hastings Grand Central Hotel. Pictured is Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Micky Murray pictured with Vulcan CEO, Lucinda Creighton and Conor Houston, Vulcan Consulting’s Northern Ireland director

Vulcan Consulting opens first Northern Ireland office reflecting ongoing commitment to drive growth and outstanding service

Dublin public affairs company Vulcan Consulting has officially opened its Northern Ireland office at an event at the Hastings Grand Central Hotel.

The establishment of an office in Belfast and the appointment of Conor Houston as Northern Ireland director reflect Vulcan’s ongoing commitment to drive growth and outstanding service delivery to clients across the island of Ireland.

The Belfast office is the latest expansion at Vulcan, which already has teams working from offices in Dublin and Brussels - and a global network of public affairs partners.

Speaking at the launch event, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Micky Murray said: “The expansion of Vulcan Consulting into Belfast demonstrates the confidence of this global public affairs company investing in our city. They will be creating new jobs here and providing local businesses with the expertise to overcome the many challenging political and regulatory hurdles across Europe, the US and beyond.”

Vulcan already represents many of Ireland’s leading companies. The launch event brought together senior business leaders from across Northern Ireland in sectors including bio-pharmaceutical, financial services, digital and technology, security and defence, energy and renewables, retail andnsumer services, transport, international trade and property.

Vulcan CEO, Lucinda Creighton explained: “We have opened our Belfast office at a time of huge uncertainty for businesses in Northern Ireland, especially with the recent announcement of US tariffs and potential retaliation by the UK and the EU.

"We have worked with many of Ireland’s leading companies including Amazon, Intel, Bank of America, Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson. We have experience in delivering influence and impact for these global companies at the most senior levels within the EU - and across the globe. We see a global opportunity for Northern Ireland companies and we are here to support them to seize that opportunity.”

Conor Houston, Vulcan Consulting’s Northern Ireland director, added: “Northern Ireland is uniquely placed as a global gateway for trade. The Vulcan team can maximise the influence of Northern Ireland’s leading companies in Ireland, the EU, the US and beyond.