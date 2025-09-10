United Pig Cooperative strengthens trading team

United Pig Cooperative (UPC) is pleased to announce three new appointments to strengthen the operations team and enhance member services. UPC was formed in March through the merger of Thames Valley Cambac, Scotlean and Scottish Pig Producers to create a sustainable future for independent pig producers across the UK.

Tom Fisher is the Supply Chain Manager in the Northern Office, strengthening processor engagement and driving operational efficiencies. Tom spent seven years in planning and logistics with Pilgrims UK working directly with the pig marketing groups, before moving onto a European logistics role in a fresh produce business.

Ryan Moore has also been appointed as a Livestock Trader. With a strong background in pig production, abattoir & butchery operations and sales, Ryan will support a range of members and customers in England based in the Northern Office.

