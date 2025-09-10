United Pig Cooperative strengthens trading team
Tom Fisher is the Supply Chain Manager in the Northern Office, strengthening processor engagement and driving operational efficiencies. Tom spent seven years in planning and logistics with Pilgrims UK working directly with the pig marketing groups, before moving onto a European logistics role in a fresh produce business.
Ryan Moore has also been appointed as a Livestock Trader. With a strong background in pig production, abattoir & butchery operations and sales, Ryan will support a range of members and customers in England based in the Northern Office.
We are also delighted to announce that Ian Paragreen, previously Managing Director of Scotlean, will become the Member Services Manager. This part-time role will focus upon making a range of products, services and farm inputs available across the entire UPC membership.