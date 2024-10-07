Urgent government action as three Portadown cafés close
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
DUP MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, has called on the government to urgently step in and support the struggling hospitality sector, following the decisions to close of three beloved cafés in Portadown.
McCrums Motorcycles Coffee Shop and Bistro, Yellow Door Deli, and Vintage Kit Co. have all recently closed or announced plans to close, highlighting the severe challenges facing local businesses. “These cafés are not just businesses; they are the heartbeat of our town centres, offering a welcoming environment for both locals and visitors. Their closures are a devastating loss to our community, and if immediate action isn’t taken by both Westminster and Stormont, we risk seeing more businesses disappear,” said Ms Lockhart.
She expressed her personal sadness over the closures, knowing the owners and their dedication to building their businesses: “I have seen firsthand the time, effort, and commitment these owners have invested.
"They have created jobs, supported our local economy, and provided high-quality food and service to our community. To see them forced to close their doors is truly heartbreaking.”
Ahead of the upcoming government budget, Ms Lockhart is urging the Chancellor to reduce VAT for hospitality businesses and reassess the crushing business rates that are driving many to closure. “Hospitality businesses need tailored support, and they need it now. Without intervention, more closures are inevitable,” she added. Ms Lockhart has also written to the Economy Minister in the Northern Ireland Executive, urging him to consider an urgent local intervention to provide additional support.
She emphasised that coordinated action from both the Government and Economy Minister is essential to preventing further damage to the sector. “I am urging the government to take immediate steps—reduce VAT for hospitality businesses and address the unsustainable business rates that are crippling them. We cannot afford to lose more of the places that breathe life into our town centres.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.