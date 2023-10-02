Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head of Civil Service has welcomed the announcement of a senior business delegation to Northern Ireland by Joe Kennedy, the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs.

Speaking after Special Envoy Kennedy confirmed the first four members of the delegation, which will take place later in the month, Jayne Brady, said: “When President Biden came here in April, he spoke of plans for a trade delegation and this announcement reflects the continued commitment of both President Biden and Special Envoy Kennedy to showcasing this place as an attractive location for US investors.

“This is another significant opportunity for our key economic sectors as well as for our academic, cultural, creative and tourism industries. The delegates attending are some of the most innovative, influential, and successful US business leaders to have ever visited us, and I look forward to welcoming them here and showing them everything we have to offer.”

Special Envoy Kennedy confirmed that the Honorable Thomas P. DiNapoli, comptroller, State of New York, Mark Hartney, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, John Murphy, president and chief financial officer, The Coca-Cola Company and Tim Sweeney, president and chief executive officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance, will be joining the delegation.

They will arrive on October 24 for a number of days to meet local business leaders to hear first-hand about our homegrown talent, world-leading R&D and strong entrepreneurial ecosystem. They will also meet established US investors who will share their experiences of success and growth in NI. The delegation will also engage with politicians and well as exploring key tourist attractions.

A staggering 30,000 people in Northern Ireland are employed by US Corporations, and in the past decade US business has generated almost two billion dollars in investment in Northern Ireland.

