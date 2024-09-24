Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing employers, the engineering company reveal plans to ‘take additional steps to safeguard jobs for the long term’

American manufacturing giant Terex is to cut hours for staff in its Northern Ireland operations as it continues to reduce costs, with some jobs at risk of redundancy.

In July, the engineering company, which makes crushing and screening equipment used in industries like construction, mining and recycling, announced a round of redundancies in response to reduced global demand for its products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which employs hundreds of staff in the Dungannon and Omagh areas, confirmed it was making compulsory and voluntary redundancies. It said it would also cut overtime and travel, while certain job roles would not be replaced.

Terex, the US manufacturing firm, is to cut hours for staff in its Northern Ireland operations as it continues to reduce costs

At the time the firm said the “extraordinary surge in demand” for its materials processing division experienced following the Covid-19 pandemic “has now stabilised” and it needed to cut costs as a result.

However in an announcement to staff on Monday morning, the firm said it continues to face reduced demand from key global markets.

In a statement from the company, a spokesperson said: “Like many manufacturers in our industry, Terex continues to face reduced demand from key global markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In light of this, we unfortunately must take additional steps to safeguard jobs for the long term. These measures will vary across Terex Northern Ireland and UK sites and may include a combination of reduced working hours, extended holiday periods, and, at our major locations, the unfortunate necessity of further redundancies.

"By making these changes now, we are better positioned to preserve more roles in the long term and to continue being a key employer in the region.

“As a global company with a strong presence in Northern Ireland and the UK for over 25 years, Terex has extensive experience managing cyclical market challenges. Our broad portfolio positions us to navigate this challenging period while continuing to develop new products and explore new markets.

"Despite this, we understand that this is an unsettling time for everyone involved, and our commitment is to support our team members throughout this period, minimise job losses, and manage these necessary changes with transparency and respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to express our gratitude to our team members for their continued dedication and hard work during these challenging times. Their commitment is greatly appreciated, and we are doing everything in our power to handle this process with the care and respect they deserve.”

One of Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing employers, the firm employs about 2,000 people in factories in Omagh, Dungannon, Ballymoney, Londonderry and Cookstown.