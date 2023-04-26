Premium serviced office and business workspace provider, venYou has announced the addition of Thomas House to its growing portfolio as it responds to increasing demand for serviced office spaces in Belfast.

Thomas House, located on James Street South is the latest property to be added to the Northern Ireland firm’s comprehensive portfolio, which includes its flagship Scottish Provident Building, Ascot House and Northern Court. The 1500 sq. ft space at Thomas House consists of open plan workspace across five floors and will be an ideal base for modern businesses when it opens in August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is currently undergoing a complete refurbishment that will see venYou’s distinctive and high-quality interiors adorned throughout the building. The end result will be the creation of one of the highest spec serviced office locations in the city centre.

Each of the five floors will have as standard, a minimum of 34 workstations, a private boardroom, and kitchen and breakout areas, with an exclusive executive lounge featuring acoustic phone booths and barista-style coffee machines. Shower and video conferencing facilities will also be available within the building.

Operations director at venYou, Jonny Hill, said: “We are thrilled to add Thomas House to venYou’s portfolio. The acquisition allows us to meet the demand of our clients that are outgrowing their current office space but want to continue receiving the five-star service that venYou provides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last 12 months there has been a significant shift in the way companies and employees expect to work, with flexibility and more attractive workplaces and benefits being to the fore. Thomas House is a prime location in Belfast, and this is evidenced in the early enquiries we have been receiving of late.”

Client services director, Donna Linehan, continued: “venYou is a service provider furnishing an unrivalled offering to help businesses progress. We create the right blend of office space ensuring each individual client has a solution, personalised if required, that will enable them to avail of the best working environment to nurture their business growth.

“We also, unlike conventional office spaces, do not offer lengthy leases which means that companies can remain flexible and agile and respond to market changes with ease. Virtual office packages are also available for clients who do not have an initial need for a physical office, and when they begin to grow and expand, we will then work with them to find a suitable office space across one of our four buildings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber, added: “It is great to hear about venYou’s latest expansion, which is further proof that office-based workers are making their return to Belfast city centre, with hybrid working becoming the new normal. This is positive news for our economic recovery post-pandemic. The increasing demand for office space, not only from indigenous companies but from FDIs and large multinationals, shows how attractive Belfast is to the global market.”

venYou is currently home to a number of highly respected global organisations and some of Northern Ireland’s most progressive and innovative companies from a breadth of sectors, including recruitment, finance, law, tech and cyber security.

It is an exciting time to be based in Belfast’s city centre with the new public transport hub on course for completion over the next two years and the Belfast Region City Deal, a transformative £1 billion programme of investment aimed at delivering inclusive economic growth for the region, currently underway that will see continued expansion, improvements, and developments, and will attract more new businesses to the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad