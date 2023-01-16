Tyrone fibre infrastructure firm, Viberoptix has launched a new ‘Fibre Campus’ to train engineers to support the roll out of full fibre broadband networks to over 60,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses in Cumbria.

The Viberoptix Newtown Rigg Fibre Campus will be the nucleus to deliver the company’s role in Protect Gigabit, the UK Government’s flagship programme to introduce reliable, gigabit-capable broadband to rural communities.

The latest phase of this scheme, valued at £108m, was awarded to Belfast internet service provider Fibrus and the infrastructure needs will be met by the team at Viberoptix.

The new Fibre Campus will house a specialist training academy, as well as Viberoptix offices to base their growing workforce.

In order to complete the expansion of the new full fibre network, the company plan to grow their team and will be providing employment opportunities in Cumbria for 300 to 400 people.

New recruits and apprentices will be welcome from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines, and full training will be provided through the academy.

Viberoptix aims to replicate the success of its training academy in Coalisland, but on an even larger scale with twice the capacity of the original facility.

The Newtown Rigg Fibre Campus will allow Viberoptix to maintain apprenticeship programmes, while also continuing to provide ongoing training and development to experienced staff and contractors.

Viberoptix chief executive, Naomhan McCrory, explained the significance of their investment for the area and the people who live there: “This is an exciting time for Viberoptix, as we prepare to open our new Fibre Campus and welcome new apprentices to the team in Cumbria.

"The roll out of full fibre broadband is important for homes and businesses across this area, both by enhancing connectivity for residents and providing significant employment opportunities alongside that.

“Our initial Fibre Academy in Coalisland has already seen more than 500 trainees gain specialist qualifications, and become highly skilled in this innovative and growing sector.

"With the Newtown Rigg Fibre Campus we will see even more apprentices come through the doors, as well as those who wish to develop their skills or possibly avail of a complete career change.

“Working with our partners at Fibrus as they deliver Project Gigabit, there will be ample opportunities for anyone interested in a career in fibre to train with our experts and play their part in providing a hyperfast, digital future.”

Work is already underway at the site and the Newtown Rigg Fibre Campus is set to open in January 2023, with the first intake of apprentices expected in February.

