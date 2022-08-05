Viberoptix expansion sees further fibre investment in Cumbria

On the ground works have already begun as part of the Fibrus Networks £200million investment plan, which aims to reach 113,000 premises by 2025. The initial phase of this roll-out will include 40 towns in Cumbria, including Kendal, Whitehaven, Maryport and Appleby-In-Westmorland.

The expansion also triggers the launch of a new recruitment drive, with the company expecting to fill up to 300 positions across Cumbria.

Roles will include civils and cabling operatives, supervisors and managers, splicers and testers, surveyors, planners, health and safety officers, and a range of administrative and finance jobs. The new recruits will soon bring the Viberoptix workforce total to over 600 across Northern Ireland and GB.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viberoptix technical director, Seán Óg Brennan and managing director, Naomhan McCrorymet with members of the Fibrus senior management team during a site visit in Cumbria

Viberoptix chief executive officer, Naomhan McCrory explained the significance of their investment for the area and the people who live there.

He said: “We arrived in Cumbria last year to support our partners at Fibrus in delivering hyperfast full fibre broadband to homes and businesses across the region. As an area which has gone without quality connectivity services for some time, this is a significant step which will transform the way people live, work and do business. To do this though, we need a strong workforce who can help us build this exciting new digital infrastructure.

“Once successful candidates are in place, this move will bring the total number of our team to over 600 people, or 1,000 when you consider those who are provided with opportunities through our partners and sub-contractors. We are really proud of this economic impact and we want to see it continue.”

Thanks to a dedicated new training facility, those wishing to reap the benefits of the arrival of Viberoptix do not need to have prior experience in splicing or fibre engineering. Job seekers or applicants looking for a change in career can register for specialist training at the Viberoptix Fibre Campus which is set to open in Penrith in September 2022, offering places for up to 200 apprentices.

Naomhan McCrory, Viberoptix managing director at one of the company's premises in Coalisland with Aidan Kennedy, Splicer and Emma McAliskey, financial controller

Naomhan continued: “The training academy we have at our base in County Tyrone has been hugely successful, supporting over 550 trainees to gain specialist qualifications and a pathway into full time work - both with us and with our partners. We aim to replicate this strategy and offer exciting opportunities to young people, those in unemployment or those looking for a rewarding career change in Cumbria”