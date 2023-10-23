News you can trust since 1737
Video: Belfast enterprise park unveils £280,000 transformation creating a new working environment for 46 tenants

In addition to the workspace upgrade, Townsend Enterprise Park has ambitious plans for a Foundry Quarter heritage initiative, featuring an exhibition situated on the 'peace line’
By Claire Cartmill
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Belfast's Townsend Enterprise Park has unveiled a substantial £280,000 transformation within its property, which has created an enriched working environment for its 46 tenants. Board members Linda Graham and Reverend Jack Lamb are pictured with Lord Mayor Cllr Ryan Murphy and Margaret Patterson McMahon, CEO, Townsend Enterprise Park
Belfast’s Townsend Enterprise Park has unveiled a £280,000 transformation which has created a new working environment for its 46 tenants.

The refurbishment project has enhanced the workspace functionality, improved accessibility and catered to the surging demand from new and existing tenants.

Located just off the Westlink, Townsend Enterprise Park is now home to 46 small-to-medium-sized businesses. Collectively, these enterprises employ over 300 professionals from Belfast and beyond. The park offers flexible workspaces, meeting facilities and hosts a diverse range of businesses and charities, from coffee roasters, office fit-out specialists, mechanics, training companies, international design agencies, florists, gyms and food and product manufacturers.

Margaret Patterson McMahon, CEO of Townsend Enterprise Park, said: “I am delighted to finally launch our fantastic new space at Townsend Enterprise Park, amongst the Lord Mayor, local dignitaries, community representatives, our esteemed tenants, and our Board of Trustees. This has been made possible through re-investment from us and that of Community Finance Ireland, who have supported us financially contributing £130,000.

"Our growth is a reflection of the tenacious spirit of Belfast's thriving business community, which has deep roots on this site for almost 300 years. We're not just about profit; we're about purpose, and our success is a testament to that."

Founded on principles of social and economic regeneration, Townsend Enterprise Park has flourished as a charitable organisation with a mission to stimulate business development and community engagement and upliftment in the local area. As a testament to its unwavering commitment to these values, the park recently celebrated full occupancy for the first time in its trading history.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Ryan Murphy, added: “It’s an honour to be invited to unveil this significant development at Townsend Enterprise Park, which will continue to bolster and nurture local businesses, and provide vital employment in the community.

“As a Council and within the Belfast Agenda, we are committed to supporting an additional 44,000 jobs by 2035 and Townsend Enterprise Park is a prime example of this aim. We will continue to support business communities as they grow and prosper within our city and I wish all current and future tenants the best of luck!.”

In addition to the workspace upgrade, Townsend Enterprise Park has ambitious plans for a Foundry Quarter heritage initiative, featuring an exhibition situated on the 'peace line.' This initiative aims to celebrate and educate visitors about the area's rich industrial, social, and cultural heritage, with the goal of bolstering economic activity, tourism, and civic pride in the region.

