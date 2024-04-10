Video: Curtis Stigers delighted when gifted a Titanic Guitar just before his sell-out Northern Ireland concert

The multi-platinum American singer said ‘It’s gorgeous, look at that thing!’ when he was presented with the Belfast made instrument on Saturday
By Claire Cartmill
Published 10th Apr 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 17:33 BST
Multi-platinum singer Curtis Stigers was thrilled last Saturday when he was gifted a Belfast made Titanic Guitar.

Iain Wilson of IBC-Music presented the award-winning American singer/songwriter with the instrument just before his sell-out Ulster Hall concert.

Established in 2019, Dundonald musical instrument manufacturer specialises in helping international musical instrument brands find manufacturing and distribution partners across the world.

The firm recently launched its first acoustic guitar brand shortly after the success of winning the prestigious King’s Award at Buckingham Palace. Titanic Guitars are a unique line that pays homage to the tradition of Irish music and guitar building.

Iain Wilson, founder and managing director of IBC-Music, has over 30 years’ experience in musical instruments, working locally for companies like Lowden Guitars, and G7th Capos, and internationally with Fishman, Breedlove and Larrivée.

He explained: “It was an honour to be able to present a Titanic Guitar, which is made in Belfast, to Curtis Stigers and I hope that he enjoys playing it and hopefully performing on stage with it for many years to come.”

Multi-platinum American singer Curtis Stigers was thrilled last Saturday when he was gifted a Belfast made Titanic Guitar
Multi-platinum American singer Curtis Stigers was thrilled last Saturday when he was gifted a Belfast made Titanic Guitar
Made from rose wood back and sides and European spruce top, this guitar is also aesthetically beautiful with ornate Celtic inlay.

Stigers, whose hits include ‘You’re All That Matters to Me’, ‘I Wonder Why’ and (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love and Understanding, which Stigers recorded for the soundtrack album to the Whitney Houston movie ‘The Bodyguard’, was extremely impressed with his new Titanic Guitar.

He explained: “It’s gorgeous, look at that thing!”

Iain Wilson of IBC-Music pictured presenting Curtis Stigers with a Belfast made Titanic Guitar just before his sell-out Ulster Hall concertIain Wilson of IBC-Music pictured presenting Curtis Stigers with a Belfast made Titanic Guitar just before his sell-out Ulster Hall concert
Iain Wilson of IBC-Music pictured presenting Curtis Stigers with a Belfast made Titanic Guitar just before his sell-out Ulster Hall concert

IBC was one of 148 organisations nationally to be recognised with the prestigious King’s Award for strong growth in international trade and one of only three companies in Northern Ireland.

The innovative company has monopolised on changes in worldwide markets, offering effective sourcing and omnichannel routes to market for its clients. Major customers in the USA, Canada, and Germany have helped catapult IBC-Music to become a multi-million-pound business turning over £3.5 million turnover in just three years.

