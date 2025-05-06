Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast International Airport has officially opened the first phase of its ambitious £100 million five-year investment programme, marking a major milestone in transforming Northern Ireland’s busiest airport.

The £25 million terminal extension includes a state-of-the-art security hall using Next Generation security equipment, an immersive new Duty- Free experience as well as enhancements to the Arrivals experience including a new external forecourt area.

Joined by Northern Ireland’s First Minister and deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly, Pierre Anjolras, CEO of VINCI and Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Concessions at VINCI and President of VINCI Airports outlined ongoing investment plans, which were designed since VINCI Airports’ investment in Belfast International Airport in 2018.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly are pictured with Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Concessions at VINCI and President of VINCI Airports, Dan Owens, Belfast International Airport’s chief executive, and Pierre Anjolras, CEO of VINCI. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

With further investment committed over the next three years, Belfast International Airport is expected to record another record year building on the success of 2024.

Reflecting on the airport’s progress, Belfast International Airport’s chief executive Dan Owens, said: “When we started this process around two years ago, we were focused on our goal to transform the passenger experience at Belfast International Airport.

"Today we can say we have made significant progress in achieving that goal. We provide employment for over 4,000 people connecting almost 7million passengers across our airline network. As the economic driver for this region in terms of economic development and tourism growth we are committed to further enhancing the passenger experience while also working with our airline partners to develop our network of routes.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly are pictured with Linzi Rooney, owner of Born and Bred store in the duty free area at Belfast International Airport. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

A new 1,600 sqm Duty-Free store – combining retail, food and beverage, and travel essentials – offers global brands like Charlotte Tilbury and Rituals alongside celebrated local names such as Bushmills, McConnells, and Boatyard Distillery. In partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland, the new Northern Ireland Spirits Trail invites travellers to explore and sample the region’s distilling heritage at a dedicated tasting bar.

Externally, the terminal’s extension pays homage to the original 1963 terminal, echoing its distinctive angular roof design, inspired by aircraft wings.

The new security hall has been purpose built for growth to ensure the area can adapt with passenger demand and features state of the art Next Generation Security Equipment meaning passengers no longer have to move liquids or electronics from hand luggage making for amore seamless transition through the security process.