Speed Motion Films is scaling up with new studio upgrades and cutting-edge drone tech as demand for its high-end content continues to rise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lisburn-based video production company has plans to expand after receiving funding from the government backed business support service Go Succeed.

Speed Motion Films is accelerating its growth ambitions with investment in its in-house studio and drone equipment using money secured through the Go Succeed grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the business, set up by Damien Gallagher over a decade ago, can increase capacity and the number of projects it is working on over the coming months as demand for its services continues to increase.

The company which produces social media content for brands and businesses as well as television programmes, features, and adverts for broadcasters including the BBC, CBS and ESPN, also makes high-end video productions for clients such as Belfast Harbour, The National Trust and a range of Northern Ireland councils.

“We have invested heavily in our studio over the past two years, so we can now carry out significantly more work in-house, with a space for commercial video and photography shoots, TV interviews and podcasts, having already been used by major broadcasters including BBC and Bloomberg,” Damien said.

“The Go Succeed grant has allowed us to invest in a new drone and enhance our studio, adding new lighting equipment and black out blinds which dramatically improves the space, quality and effectiveness of our work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damien Gallagher, founder of Speed Motion Films, which has accelerated growth plans after receiving funding from the government backed business support service Go Succeed

With a background in graphic and web design, Damien caught the video bug 20 years ago making highlight videos for his basketball team at university.

He continued: “Making videos for the basketball team and uploading them to YouTube is where it started. Soon after I went on to be the Senior Videographer and Editor at Chain Reaction Cycles before setting up Speed Motion Films in 2013.

“When we first started out, it was just myself and my business partner. We decided to produce a TV show on a professional mountain bike rider which took us to filming locations all over the world and developed into a seven-part TV series that was broadcast in 128 million screens across the world and that is where Speed Motion Films began.

“We’ve come a long way in those 12 years, with a full production studio and offering a range of video services using specialist cameras and drones as we fulfil our client’s needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the future, Damien hopes the studio can become an educational asset to the wider video production industry, and continue the ethos of ‘Power of Video’ an event they created back in 2016.

“I’m really passionate about the educational side of things with video content,” he explained.

“Whether it’s for businesses or individuals, our plan is to use the space as a place that we can host masterclasses for others, to show them what is possible with video production.”

Go Succeed services are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils and offer support for entrepreneurs just starting out, as well as established businesses looking to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of Regeneration & Growth Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, councillor Claire Kemp added: “Speed Motion Films is an incredible locally based company that is operating at the very top of its game and making an impact that is truly global.

“Having such an asset right on our doorstep is a great benefit to Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, and an inspiration to fellow and future entrepreneurs. Damien’s ability to attract major businesses as clients shows what is possible.

“We are pleased assistance from Go Succeed is accelerating his plans to take the business even further.”