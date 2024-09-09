Having worked in the largest physiotherapy clinic in New York City, Newry entrepreneur Catherine Elliot has returned to set up her own physiotherapy and pilates practice

A Newry-based entrepreneur has realised her dream of returning from North America to set up her own physiotherapy and pilates practice, after receiving help through the government backed Go Succeed service.

Catherine Elliott, originally from the United States, moved with her family to the Newry area at the age of 10 but left to pursue her career after university.

Catherine began her career in the NHS, completing her rotations before earning a master's degree in Advanced Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation, which led her to New York City.

After spending over a decade working in the US, she has now returned to establish BT35 Physiotherapy & Pilates in Newry.

“I attended university in England and furthered my education with a master's in Advanced Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation, during which I had the opportunity to work with Gateshead Thunder Rugby,” she said.

“I served as the director of the largest physiotherapy clinic in New York City, where I worked with professional athletes and collaborated with world-renowned doctors and surgeons.”

Now a parent with two young children, the time was right for Catherine to come ‘home’ to Newry.

“It was always my dream to set up my own practice. My children are still quite young so it felt right to make the move now. My parents have remained living in the Newry area so this really does feel like ‘home’ for me,” she continued.

Catherine, whose business officially launched in August, received help through Go Succeed to set up her website and begin to market her offering.

She added: “I’ve never run my own business before so the marketing side of things was something that I really needed help on, and Go Succeed has been fantastic.

“I was connected with a marketing firm that has assisted me with my digital presence, putting in place all the necessary groundwork so that I could start advertising and receiving bookings online.

“When I got my first booking for a private client, it was a ‘pinch me’ moment and provided a sense that all the hard work had been worth it.

“My services are available to a range of people, whether they’re recovering from an injury, managing a chronic condition, or seeking to enhance their physical performance through physiotherapy, acupuncture, pilates or manual therapy.

“My passion is to help people achieve optimal health and wellness as we work together to meet their health and fitness goals.”

BT35 Physiotherapy & Pilates is based at Thomas Davis GAC on the outskirts of Newry.

Services from Go Succeed are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson, Councillor Pete Byrne, concluded: “I am delighted that Go Succeed has played its part in assisting Catherine establishing her business, I urge anyone with a business idea or if you are in business to engage with Go Succeed. Catherine’s journey demonstrates that Newry, Mourne and Down really is a great place to live and work.”