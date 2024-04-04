Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Douglas & Grahame, a family-owned men’s fashion house based in Carrickfergus is marking its first 100 years in business.

Chaired by Donald Finlay and now led by sons Adam and Michael Finlay, the company which employs 124, is aiming to achieve its target of £50m turnover in the next five years.

Douglas & Grahame designs all its garments in the modern Carrickfergus plant and is aiming to further develop its portfolio of brands. These include Remus Uomo, Daniel Grahame, DG's Drifter, 1880 CLUB and others.

Pictured are Michael and Adam Finlay

Managing director Adam Finlay says the centenary is an opportunity to re-establish the firm’s position at the heart of the fashion sector.

“We have built tremendous foundations over our long history and have managed a strong recovery post-Covid resulting in record turnover levels last year in excess of £30m,” said Mr Finlay.

“We are an ambitious team and we are setting our sights on achieving £50m turnover in the next five years.”

The company says it is now pursuing all routes to market to achieve that growth across all territories of the UK and Ireland. Particular areas of focus include retail partnerships such as branded shop-in-shops, franchises, concessions and national chain retailers

The development of Douglas and Grahame’s online presence is also a priority.

Douglas & Grahame brands are sold in over 400 independent stores and department stores across the UK and Ireland. The firm also has dedicated showrooms in Belfast, Dublin, London and Manchester.

“We have spent the last 100 years in the menswear trade, which means 100 years of fabric, of needle and thread and dedication to our industry,” added Mr Finlay.

“From our humble beginnings selling fabrics to the tailors of Belfast, to the design and production of readymade garments to the building of brands – we are now one of the UK and Ireland's leading menswear fashion houses.”