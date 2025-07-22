The eight-seater vehicle, which has a safety operator on board, will run until September and is an initial step to fully driverless transport systems in the UK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s first self-driving vehicle, Harlander, has officially begun its pilot in the Titanic Quarter.

From today (Tuesday), the shuttle will run every 20 minutes between Titanic Halt Railway Station and Catalyst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight-seater vehicle, which has a safety operator on board, offers last mile connectivity from public transport networks to businesses, tourist attractions and education and leisure facilities.

Now open to the public as a free of charge service, this pilot project will run until September and is an initial step to fully driverless transport systems in the UK.

Mike Dawson, people and digital transformation director at Belfast Harbour, said: “Following eight weeks of testing, we are delighted to launch the Harlander to the public to offer last mile connectivity on the Harbour Estate.

"This is a groundbreaking project for Northern Ireland and is a step towards fully driverless transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s first self-driving vehicle, Harlander, has officially begun its pilot in Titanic Quarter

"Belfast Harbour has a strong track record of supporting innovation and this project supports our Smart Port ambitions, utilising cutting-edge technology to support our tenants and the public.

"We’re excited to see the public reaction and utilisation of the service.”

Belfast Harbour is leading the development of the service alongside a consortium of partners that includes eVersum, Oxa, Angoka, BT and HORIBA MIRA and it is Northern Irelands inaugural step in autonomous vehicles on publicly accessible roads.