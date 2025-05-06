Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The coming weeks will see a number of major political events which could have a seismic impact on Northern Ireland and how we trade with the rest of the UK, the EU and the world.

Within just 10 days in July the nature of trading relationships across these islands could be turned thrown into turmoil.

On 1 July Phase 3 of the Northern Ireland Retail Movement Scheme’s labelling requirements will come into force. Products such as fresh, frozen and processed fish, pet food, pre-packed and sealed fruit and vegetables and processed animal products moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will have to have each individual pack labelled ‘Not for EU’ before it leaves GB. Retailers and suppliers have had to invest time and money preparing for these requirements; preparation that has resulted in changes in logistics, packaging and IT systems. We will wait to see how these changes will impact Northern Ireland, with the very real risk that some suppliers may decide it is no longer economically viable to continue supplying certain products to Northern Ireland.

Also scheduled for delivery by 9 July will be Lord Murphy’s report into why Stormont was unable to command cross-community support for continuation of a major part of the NI Protocol/Windsor Framework. Lord Murphy, who previously served as a Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, was appointed by the UK Government to conduct an independent review of the Windsor Framework, assessing its impact on the social, economic and political life in Northern Ireland and the UK Internal Market. During the course of his review he has met political parties, businesses and business representative organisations including the Federation of Small Businesses and his report could be of massive significance.

July will also mark the end of the 90-day pause on tariffs announced by President Trump on 9 April. His initial tariff announcements sent shockwaves across all trading partners of the United States, which then gave way to relief on international stock markets when he announced a 90-day pause - however, we don`t know what is coming next. Will the Trump administration strike deals with the UK and EU, or one and not the other? At this stage we simply don`t know. Businesses remain hopeful that deals will be struck, but the problem we could face in Northern Ireland is the impact of retaliatory measures should the EU decide to respond in a different way to the UK, all of which is dependant on the outcome of negotiations.

Tariffs can wreck the trading ambitions of small firms as they increase costs, squeeze margins and make goods less competitive. We want to see the US, UK and EU working together to ensure SME trade is protected against tariffs. In particular, we want Northern Ireland to feel the benefits of the unique trading position in which we find ourselves rather than being collateral damage in any full-blown trade war that might develop between the US and EU.

Before those 10 days at the beginning of July, a UK-EU summit will also take place on 19 May in London when Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer hosts European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen. This could mark a potential reset in relations as it is the first time that a UK-EU bilateral summit of this nature has taken place in the UK since Brexit. There has been much speculation about its scope, ranging from key announcements on defence and security co-operation to a possible comprehensive SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) agreement. This is vitally important for Northern Ireland because a lot of the bureaucracy flowing from the Windsor Framework which businesses have to navigate could potentially be removed if the UK and EU form closer trading relationships.

