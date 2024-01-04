All Sections
The price of Northern Ireland’s access to the EU single market will be the “unravelling” of the province’s position within the UK economy, a leading economist has warned.
Published 4th Jan 2024, 08:49 GMT
With both the DUP and UUP supporting continued access to the EU single market, alongside unfettered GB-NI trading, Dr Esmond Birnie said we might not be able to “have our cake and eat it”.

He said: “Economics and hence business life, however, is all about trade-offs. Yes, there would be some gains if NI retained full access to the EU’s single market.

“But, against that, is the likelihood that Windsor Framework arrangements over the long run are likely to imply an unravelling of our previously very high integration into the rest of the UK.”

Yesterday, the DUP’s Sammy Wilson and Emma Little-Pengelly – both DUP party officers who will decide if and when the party returns to Stormont – set out differing views on whether NI could have EU market access.

Mr Wilson said full dual access is not possible, while Mrs Little-Pengelly said the party wants continued EU market access alongside a restored UK internal market.

The UUP has also backed EU market access – saying that Stormont needs to be restored so that its “opportunities” can be exploited.

