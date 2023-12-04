Warrenpoint solicitor appointed as new president of the Law Society of Northern Ireland
The new President of the Law Society of Northern Ireland has said that one of his key priorities in 2024 will be to continue the work of shaping the solicitor profession fit for the future.Darren Toombs from Warrenpoint was speaking following his appointment as president following Law Society's annual general meeting held in Belfast.
He said: "It is an honour and privilege to become president of the Law Society of Northern Ireland especially at a time of great change facing the whole legal sector in Northern Ireland.
"Whilst there are many challenges ahead, I believe that there are many more opportunities to build a more diverse, accessible and welcoming solicitor profession fit for purpose and responsive to the needs of local business and our community. This means listening and engaging more proactively with our stakeholders, decision makers and most importantly our members to identify how best we can better support them moving forward.
"Our future is very much about investing in the next generation and as someone who has been passionate about the education and training of solicitors, I am committed to identifying ways to improve access to the legal profession and supporting those wishing to become a solicitor.“As a practising solicitor, I am all too aware of invaluable contribution that solicitors, my friends and colleagues, make to the economy as employers and as businesses. Solicitors remain at the very heart of every aspect of Northern Ireland life, their contribution is often unseen and unheard, yet they provide an important role supporting business and our community.“During my presidency I will continue to champion the excellence of our profession at home and abroad as well as promoting the importance of maintaining the network of solicitor firms, large and small, across Northern Ireland, who provide advice and access to justice to the local community and to business.”