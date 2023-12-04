Building for the future for solicitors which ‘remain at the very heart of every aspect of Northern Ireland life’ is a key priority for new president Darren Toombs

The new President of the Law Society of Northern Ireland has said that one of his key priorities in 2024 will be to continue the work of shaping the solicitor profession fit for the future.Darren Toombs from Warrenpoint was speaking following his appointment as president following Law Society's annual general meeting held in Belfast.

He said: "It is an honour and privilege to become president of the Law Society of Northern Ireland especially at a time of great change facing the whole legal sector in Northern Ireland.

"Whilst there are many challenges ahead, I believe that there are many more opportunities to build a more diverse, accessible and welcoming solicitor profession fit for purpose and responsive to the needs of local business and our community. This means listening and engaging more proactively with our stakeholders, decision makers and most importantly our members to identify how best we can better support them moving forward.