WATCH: Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris tells the House of Commons that Northern Ireland is '100%' as British as London

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has sought to reassure the DUP that Northern Ireland is as British as London, Cardiff and Edinburgh.
By Adam Kula
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:34 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 15:39 GMT
Speaking in the House of Commons, he was responding to a question from DUP MP Jim Shannon in the wake of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s broad acceptance of the government’s deal to re-enter Stormont.

"Government actions until now have undermined some of the trust of Unionist people,” he said.

"So there is a clear need for messaging from the Government that the concerns that Unionists have been expressing for the last two years are being dealt with through secure legislative processes here and with the EU.

The Union flagThe Union flag
"My Strangford constituents – some of them are in the gallery today – are proud of their Britishness.

"I am sure that the Secretary of State can confirm – I hope he can – that we in Northern Ireland are as British as those in London, Cardiff, Manchester and Newcastle, and, indeed, Edinburgh and Scotland as well.”

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: “And Daventry [his constituency in Northamptonshire]. I can confirm that 100%.

"I thank the honourable gentleman for his question. I am very proud that he is a proud Brit, as I am.”

