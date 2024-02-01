Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking in the House of Commons, he was responding to a question from DUP MP Jim Shannon in the wake of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s broad acceptance of the government’s deal to re-enter Stormont.

"Government actions until now have undermined some of the trust of Unionist people,” he said.

"So there is a clear need for messaging from the Government that the concerns that Unionists have been expressing for the last two years are being dealt with through secure legislative processes here and with the EU.

"My Strangford constituents – some of them are in the gallery today – are proud of their Britishness.

"I am sure that the Secretary of State can confirm – I hope he can – that we in Northern Ireland are as British as those in London, Cardiff, Manchester and Newcastle, and, indeed, Edinburgh and Scotland as well.”

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: “And Daventry [his constituency in Northamptonshire]. I can confirm that 100%.