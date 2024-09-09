Local property developer Harcourt Developments commissioned leading drone pilot Keith Smith to create extraordinary first person view drone films for its Titanic Hotel Belfast and Titanic Hotel Liverpool

Described as one of Northern Ireland’s most unique hotels, the multi-award winning Titanic Hotel Belfast named Northern Ireland’s Leading Hotel for seven consecutive years, blends historic charm and modern luxury, occupying a legendary location in the heart of Titanic Quarter.

While standing as a beacon of the area’s legacy, the hotel can now be seen from a truly unique angle in a newly released dramatic film showcasing the iconic landmark.

Harcourt Developments commissioned Ireland's leading drone pilot Keith Smith to create extraordinary FPV (first person view) drone films for its Titanic Hotel Belfast and Titanic Hotel Liverpool. Offering viewers a breathtaking aerial tour of the hotel and its heritage rooms which were originally home to the headquarters of Harland & Wolff, builders of the White Star Line fleet, the three minute film is incredibly captivating.

Adrian McNally, general manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, said: “We welcome visitors through the doors of Titanic Hotel Belfast from all over the world every day and they are mesmerised by the history and heritage of this wonderful building.

"Keith’s skill and mastery as a qualified commercial pilot came into its own as he spectacularly navigated his drone, taking in some of the hotel’s most historic architecture, exploring the Drawing Offices to Thomas Andrews office and The Telephone Exchange. I’m amazed that he made this video, captured using a custom built drone, in just one uncut take!”

The drone speedily sweeps around the hotel soaring over the beautifully presented façade, giving viewers a glimpse of the intricate detail of the exterior of the building from the Titanic Slipways and featuring the awe inspiring Titanic Belfast before showcasing its interior beauty from above and at eye level.

