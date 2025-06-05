'We are aware of the problem': Several H&M stores in Northern Ireland close doors due to till system issue
It is believed several H&M stores across Northern Ireland have closed their doors temporarily due to a technical issue affecting the retailer's till system.
The issue has left customers across the UK and parts of Europe unable to complete in-store purchases, sparking widespread disruption.
The fashion giant has confirmed the root cause of the failure was a technical issue not an attack and have apologised for the inconvenience.
Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena announced the closure of its H&M store via social media at around 10am today (Thursday), stating: “Due to a global till system issue, H&M will be closed until further notice.”
Customers are being advised to check individual stores and the centre’s online channels for updates.
The fashion retailer has several Northern Ireland stores including Ballymena, Londonderry, Belfast, Newry and Craigavon.
The issue has not affected online customers.
The cause of the apparent system failure, and whether it was a cyber attack, is also unknown.
A spokesperson for H&M, said: "We are aware of the problem and are looking into resolving it as quickly as possible. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience."
They later added: “We can confirm this was a technical issue that has now been resolved in most of our stores, we ask for our customers’ patience and understanding while we work to ensure all stores are back to normal as soon as possible. “To clarify this only occurred in UK/IE and a few parts of Europe.”
