The announcement was made via Fairhill Shopping Centre’s social media channels, where it was confirmed that the closures will remain in place “until further notice”

It is believed several H&M stores across Northern Ireland have closed their doors temporarily due to a technical issue affecting the retailer's till system.

The issue has left customers across the UK and parts of Europe unable to complete in-store purchases, sparking widespread disruption.

The fashion giant has confirmed the root cause of the failure was a technical issue not an attack and have apologised for the inconvenience.

Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena announced the closure of its H&M store via social media at around 10am today (Thursday), stating: “Due to a global till system issue, H&M will be closed until further notice.”

Customers are being advised to check individual stores and the centre’s online channels for updates.

The fashion retailer has several Northern Ireland stores including Ballymena, Londonderry, Belfast, Newry and Craigavon.

The issue has not affected online customers.

A spokesperson for H&M, said: "We are aware of the problem and are looking into resolving it as quickly as possible. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience."