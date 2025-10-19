Mowgli Street Food, founded by TV chef and food entrepreneur Nisha Katona MBE, had announced back in February that its first Belfast location would open in the summer at Victoria Square. However, eight months on, the restaurant remains unopened

A popular Indian street food chain is still on track to make its Northern Ireland debut — just later than originally planned.

Mowgli Street Food, founded by TV chef and food entrepreneur Nisha Katona MBE, had announced back in February that its first Belfast location would open in the summer at Victoria Square. However, eight months on, the restaurant remains unopened.

Last week, the company issued an update on social media to reassure fans that plans are still very much alive — just delayed.

“Mowgli Belfast update! We are still very excited to be taking Mowgli to Belfast - We are coming I promise you! It will be 2026 – watch this space and we will keep you posted on the date,” the post read.

She also revealed that a second Irish location is in the works: “We are also working on Mowgli Dublin…! Two exciting big openings for next year…!”

The announcement sparked a wave of excitement and relief among fans, with nearly 500 comments flooding in to welcome the update.