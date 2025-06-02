Frasers Group expands in Northern Ireland with the acquisition of 200,000 square feet Ballymena shopping destination

Retail powerhouse Frasers Group has announced the acquisition of Ballymena’s Tower Centre, a 200,000 sq ft shopping destination, marking a major development for one of Northern Ireland’s flagship retail hubs.

The purchase marks a new chapter for one of Northern Ireland’s pioneering shopping centres, with promises of major investment and the introduction of ‘even more exciting brands’.

Home to high-street giants including Sports Direct, Primark, Dunnes, and Boots, Tower Centre has been a cornerstone of Ballymena’s retail landscape since it first opened in 1981. The centre also hosts a number of food and drink outlets such as Costa and Burger King, offering a well-rounded shopping experience.

Frasers Group, which owns an extensive portfolio of retail properties across the UK and Ireland, confirmed the purchase as part of its strategic expansion into the Northern Irish market. The Group has promised major investment in the site, with a focus on introducing new brands and enhancing the shopping environment.

A spokesperson for Frasers Group, confirmed: “As part of our ongoing strategy, we are committed to investing in the local community by introducing even more exciting brands to the Tower Centre and elevating the shopping experience for customers in Ballymena.

“We see strong potential in Tower Centre and we are focused on creating a vibrant retail destination that meets the needs of the community.

“Tower Centre marks another key acquisition for the Group in Northern Ireland, reinforcing our ambition to invest in high-potential retail properties across the Irish market and reaffirming our commitment to growing our presence across the UK and Ireland.”

Originally a trailblazer in Northern Ireland’s retail scene, Tower Centre set a new standard when it launched over four decades ago, drawing shoppers from across the region. However, like many retail destinations, it has faced headwinds from online competition, economic shifts, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2016, Ballymena property developer Sam Morrison acquired the centre and spearheaded a £10 million refurbishment to revitalise the space and attract new tenants.

With the Frasers Group acquisition, Tower Centre is now poised for a fresh chapter of growth and transformation. The move aligns with Frasers' broader ambition to strengthen its presence across the UK and Ireland by investing in high-potential retail assets.