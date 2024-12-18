This milestone further strengthens Valeo Foods’ footprint in the region, bringing beloved Irish brands to an even wider audience

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irish food and beverage company Valeo Foods is celebrating continued growth in Northern Ireland as they secure an extensive surge in product listings across Tesco stores.

This milestone further strengthens Valeo Foods’ footprint in the region, bringing beloved Irish brands to an even wider audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the new additions is Warbler & Wren, an artisan-style Irish coffee brand now available in 28 Tesco Extra stores with four variants – two ground coffee and two whole bean packs – and in eight Tesco Express stores with one ground coffee and one whole bean option. Locally roasted in Ireland, Warbler & Wren is known for its exceptional quality and dedication to crafting the finest coffee, making it a perfect choice for coffee enthusiasts.

Peter Rodgers, business manager at Valeo Foods Northern Ireland pictured with Michael Logan, buying manager, Impulse

This December, shoppers will also be able to enjoy Ballymaloe Cranberry Sauce, a versatile and flavourful accompaniment to festive meals. Additionally, the Boland’s Christmas range debuts in Tesco, offering two festive tins and two cartons featuring family favourites such as Chocolate Tea Cakes, Jam Mallows, and Chocolate Kimberley. This is Valeo Foods’ first year bringing these seasonal delights to Tesco stores, ensuring Northern Ireland customers can enjoy Ireland’s finest baking traditions during the holiday season.

Another exciting addition to the shelves is Balconi Cubi Wafer Biscuits, a popular treat from Valeo’s international portfolio, perfect for sharing and celebrations.

Peter Rodgers, business manager at Valeo Foods Northern Ireland, expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded presence: "We are delighted to introduce a range of Valeo Foods’ beloved brands to Tesco stores across Northern Ireland. From Warbler & Wren’s locally roasted coffee to Boland’s festive treats and Ballymaloe Cranberry Sauce, these products represent the best of Ireland’s food heritage. This partnership with Tesco Northern Ireland reflects our commitment to offering premium, great tasting products which reflect consumer trends in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Logan, buying manager, Impulse, added: “At Tesco, we take pride in showcasing exceptional products from trusted brands. The addition of Valeo Foods’ Warbler & Wren, Boland’s Christmas range, and other seasonal favourites provides our customers with even more reasons to shop with us this festive season. We look forward to seeing these products delight shoppers across the region.”