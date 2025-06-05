Acquisitive insurance broker Dickson Group has acquired a Northern Ireland counterpart, meaning it now has a network of 15 offices across the country.

Family-owned broker strengthens its position as UK and Ireland’s largest independent network with 15th office and 14th acquisition in 33 years following the purchase of DTM Insurance Brokers Ltd in Holywood

One of the largest independent insurance policy providers in the UK and Ireland Dickson Group, has made its first acquisition of 2025, with the purchase of DTM Insurance Brokers Ltd, based in Holywood.

The latest acquisition was said to further the company’s plans for expansion following its acquisition of Kerr Group Insurance in 2023.

The purchase of DTM will bring the total number of acquisitions made by the business in its 33 years of trading to 14.

Dickson Group trades with a premium value in excess of £30m and is in the top 100 UK broker and 100% family-owned with 150 staff.

It has the largest independently-owned network of any insurance broker in the UK and Ireland, and is the UK’s 73rd largest insurance broker.

Under its Dickson & Wilson Insurance Brokers Limited brand, the company also trades in the Republic of Ireland.

The ROI operation is based in Monaghan, with premises in Co Meath. It is jointly owned and operated between Dickson & Co (NI) Ltd and Wilson Insurance Brokers.

Ashley Dickson, managing director of Dickson Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome DTM into our family business. Hilary Donald and Lesley-Ann McLaverty both share our desire to offer high quality insurance advice delivered locally across Northern Ireland."

He added, ‘We intend to make further acquisitions to grow our business and to widen our presence throughout the Province. We expect to announce further acquisitions later in the year."

Hilary Donald and Lesley-Ann McLaverty of DTM said: "Joining Dickson Group marks an exciting chapter for us. We are committed to maintaining the high standards our clients expect and look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the company.

Ashley and wife Ruth, also a director and shareholder, established Dickson and Co in 1992, with it remaining 100 per cent family owned. Their four sons are all involved in the business, which employs almost 150 staff.