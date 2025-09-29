International Workplace Group, the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus, has opened a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Enniskillen

New Regus hub in Carran Business Park opens as part of record-breaking global expansion and rising hybrid work demand and features co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and creative areas

International Workplace Group, the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus, has opened a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Enniskillen.

With the long-term shift to more flexible ways of working, IWG is expanding its network to keep pace with rising demand across Northern Ireland.

The addition of International Workplace Group’s latest location in Enniskillen comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue, cashflow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, signing 899 new centres to its network in 2024 and opening 624 new workspaces.

Situated in Carran Business Park, this new location is part of a drive by International Workplace Group to meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in the area. As the largest town in County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, Enniskillen is set to attract a wide range of white collar professionals in the area.

The Regus workspace will provide space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries including manufacturing and agriculture, while International Workplace Group’s Design Your Own Office service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements. The new Regus location will include facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.

The building owners decided to invest in the International Workplace Group platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working.

Research by leading academics has found that greater flexibility over how and where employees work offers a multitude of benefits for workers, including enhanced work-life balance, financial savings and health benefits. Employers also reap the rewards of hybrid models through increased firm productivity, cost savings and a more efficient, engaged workforce. In fact, recent research by IWG and workplace consultancy Arup found that hybrid working can boost productivity by 12%. Facilitated by flexible workspaces, hybrid working could add up to £46 billion in GVA to the UK economy annually by 2045 – the equivalent GVA of the city of Leeds.

With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt more flexible and decentralised models for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030. With International Workplace Group, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector, while being supported by International Workplace Group’s unparalleled experience. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of £9,000 per employee.

International Workplace Group is the leading global platform for work – featuring thousands of locations in more than 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the IWG app.

As the ongoing shift towards more flexible, decentralised and hybrid models of work accelerates, the potential for further growth is exponential with an estimated 1.2 billion white collar workers globally and a total addressable market of more than £1.57 trillion.

In 2024, International Workplace Group welcomed 899 new partner locations and counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of International Workplace Group PLC, said: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Northern Ireland with this latest opening. As an important business centre, Enniskillen is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans.

“Our opening in Enniskillen comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible and platform working is incredibly popular with employees, improving their work-life balance and satisfaction, while also providing a multitude of benefits to companies.