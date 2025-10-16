Rathbane Group partners with global operator IWG to launch Belfast’s first Signature location, setting a new benchmark for premium flexible offices in the city centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast’s landmark Pearl Assurance House at One Donegall Square East is set to enter a new chapter with the arrival of ‘Signature’, a premium workspace brand within the International Workplace Group (IWG) portfolio.

The Rathbane Group, owners of Pearl Assurance House, has partnered with IWG to introduce a new standard of luxury flexible workspace to Belfast city centre. This is the first Signature brand location in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This collaboration combines IWG’s global experience in workspace management with the building’s established reputation as one of Belfast’s most prestigious business addresses.

Belfast’s landmark Pearl Assurance House at One Donegall Square East is set to enter a new chapter with the arrival of ‘Signature’, a premium workspace brand within the International Workplace Group (IWG) portfolio

Other Signature brand addresses include The Gherkin in London and 250 Park Avenue in New York.

Barry McStravick, head of property at the Rathbane Group said: “By joining the Signature brand, we are enhancing our offer to tenants while maintaining the quality and reputation that Pearl is known for.

"We had been looking for a partner that reflected the quality and location of the space with the experience of working with a prestigious client list. ‘Signature’ from IWG fitted all that criteria and we are excited to partner with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast’s landmark Pearl Assurance House at One Donegall Square East is set to enter a new chapter with the arrival of ‘Signature’, a premium workspace brand within the International Workplace Group (IWG) portfolio

Due to launch in December 2025, Signature at Pearl Assurance House will offer a range of flexible options including private offices, co-working areas, meeting rooms and creative collaboration spaces for new and existing tenants.

The building caters for a diverse range of industries such as finance, technology and professional services. Companies will also have the opportunity to fully customise their environment through IWG’s Design Your Own Office service.

Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of International Workplace Group PLC, added: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Northern Ireland with this latest opening at Pearl Assurance. As an important business hub, Belfast is a fantastic place for us to expand the Signature brand. We are delighted to work with partners, such as The Rathbane Group, who share our commitment to creating world-class workspaces.”